Authorities: Russell Heller fatally shot by former employee Gary Curtis outside PSE&G Central Division in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A deadly shooting took place Wednesday morning outside the PSE&G Central Division in Franklin Township, sources say.
The shooting was reported some time after 7 a.m. outside a building at the Somerset Central Division Headquarters on Weston Canal Road near I-287.
Authorities reveal identity of victim and suspect
Authorities have revealed new details in the shooting.
According to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, the shooting took place at around 7 a.m. in the parking lot of PSE&G on Weston Canal Road.
Responding officers identified the victim as Russell Heller, 51, of Milford, N.J. Heller worked for PSE&G at the Somerset compound.
According to investigators, Heller was fatally shot by a former employee, Gary Curtis, 58, of Washington, N.J. Officials say Curtis walked up to Heller in the parking lot and shot him.
Authorities say Curtis then drove to another parking lot in Bridgewater Township and shot himself.
They call the shooting "an isolated incident," and say Heller was the intended target.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Somerset County Prosecutors Office at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).
2nd scene connected to shooting
Investigators say a man was shot to death Wednesday morning in the parking lot of PSE&G's Central Division headquarters in Franklin Township.
The prosecutor's office believes it was a homicide.
Officials have not released any details about the victim, but CBS2 has learned no one else at the facility was in danger.
There's another scene about a mile away at the Somerset Patriots baseball stadium parking lot.
Bridgewater Police are helping to secure the site, and we're told the two scenes are connected.
Sources say a man found there died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It's not yet clear if that was the person wanted in the PSE&G shooting.
