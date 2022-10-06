New York Comic Con returns to Jacob Javits Center

New York Comic Con returns to Jacob Javits Centerget the free app
NEW YORK -- You may see people dressed up in costumes Thursday around New York City.
New York Comic Con is back in town.
The East Coast's largest pop culture convention opens at the Jacob Javits Center.
See live updates below for the latest.
Fans start lining up early
The self-proclaimed "geek fest" is not just a costume party. From now until Sunday, New York will be home to a blend of comic book culture.
And of course, that will include lots of superheroes, anime, video games, cosplay and more.
While creative costumes will be on full display, there's also merchandise, unique artwork, tons of photo-ops and panels with celebrities.
Because of such high demand for certain panels, organizers encourage spectators to use their new reservation system to guarantee seating.
The show floor opens at 10 a.m., and tickets are still available.
"Got here extra early. Just few in from Chicago like an hour ago," Zachary Joy told CBS2's John Dias.
"It's my social getaway. I love collecting and reselling, I love it all," Massapequa resident Matt Farino said.
"It's exciting. It's tiring, but it's worth it," said Elmhurst resident Juan Pinilia. "I'm looking forward to One Piece Tour. That's an anime that's been really popular in Japan, and they're having a booth here this year."
Keep in mind, face masks must be worn at all times. But proof of a COVID vaccine or negative COVID test are not required this year.