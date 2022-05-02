Watch CBS News

Met Gala 2022: Stage set for fashion's biggest night

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Tonight is fashion's biggest night -- the Met Gala

About 400 A-listers from fashion, sports, music, film and beyond have been invited. 

The annual fundraiser raises millions of dollars for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. 

The event is back to being held on the first Monday in May after being postponed last year due to COVID. 

This year's theme is Gilded Glamour, white-tie. 

See live updates below for the latest.

 

People's Ball held at BPL

Hundreds of celebrities will walk the Met Museum steps for the fashion party of the year tonight. But on Sunday, everyday New Yorkers gave the stars a run for their money.  

CBS2's Ali Bauman reports from the People's Ball, a celebration of fashion, individuality, and creativity.

By Ali Bauman
 

Relive last year's red carpet

See last year's most eye-catching looks:

2021 Met Gala Arrivals: A Lexicon Of Fashion
2021 Met Gala Arrivals: A Lexicon Of Fashion 48 photos
