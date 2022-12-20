Watch CBS News

Man, woman dead after being struck by L train on 14th Street

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - A man and woman have died after being struck by a train in Manhattan. 

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 14th Street near Sixth Avenue. 

Check below for the latest on this developing story. 

 

Service disrupted; First details start to emerge

Service was limited between Eighth Avenue and Bedford Avenue following the incident, authorities said.

Mayor Eric Adams was on the scene. He said the incident did not appear to be criminal in nature, at least not based on preliminary information. 

Preliminary information suggests a woman in her 60s and man in his 40s were killed. They were both found near the rear of the train - the woman found under the train, the man pinned between the train and the platform. 

The emergency brake was engaged as the train was exiting the station. 

The motorman told officers he didn't see anyone pushed from the platform, nor did he see any "subway surfers" as he entered the station. 

Police are looking to see if surveillance video sheds new light on the case. 

Chopper 2 over the scene

Chopper 2 was over the scene. 

