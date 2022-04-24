Live updates: Opening night of "Funny Girl" on Broadway

Live updates: Opening night of "Funny Girl" on Broadwayget the free app
NEW YORK -- Sunday was opening night for a classic making its return to Broadway for the first time in 58 years.
"Funny Girl" catapulted Barbra Streisand to fame in the 1960s. Now, a new cast and crew are carrying on the legacy she built, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported.
There was a lot of positive energy on the red carpet as many of the stars Rozner interviewed coming to see the show knew the story of Fanny Brice from when they were growing up and pursuing their dreams in theater.
"It's amazing and I feel like every night is opening night because everybody's just so excited for this to start," said Liz McCartney, a standby for Rosie Brice.
The story of Fanny Brice, who achieved stardom in the 1920s, is alive even a century later.
"I love the golden age of Broadway. I was raised on that on those kinds of shows, that's what this is," said Harvey Fierstein.
Fierstein, a Brooklyn native, revised the "Funny Girl" book about Brice, the child of Jewish immigrants who dropped out of school in New York City in the eighth grade. She broke the glass ceiling held by society by snagging roles based on her talent and comedy and not her looks.
"She did so much for Jewish women and to be a Jewish woman representing that on stage is a true honor," said Julie Benko, the standby for Fanny Brice.
"I'm excited to see one of my favorite movies favorite Broadway stories that was a film when I was younger come to life on stager because I obviously never had the opportunity to see this on Broadway," star Peppermint added.
The original production in 1964 starring Streisand received eight Tony Award nominations. A few years later, in the film version, Streisand won the Oscar for Best Actress.
"This is a show that takes place in a theater. It is about memory and for us to be in a theater together and celebrate it on stage has been a huge gift honor," costume designer Susan Hilferty said.
Beanie Feldstein stars as Fanny Brice at the August Wilson Theatre on West 52nd Street. The 28-year-old is the younger sister of actor Jonah Hill, who was in the audience on Sunday night.
So was Broadway composer Stephen Schwartz and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, who starred in "Tina Turner the Musical."
"I think people are just anxious to get out again and to feel the energy of the people sitting next to you," legendary actor Bryan Cranston said.
"I think Fanny Brice shows you that beauty isn't up to your standards; it's how I feel on the inside, so I've always resonated with that story," actress Alex Newell said.
"My dear friend Zac Posen made this for me. of course inspired by the iconic Funny Girl leopard. Hello gorgeous!" added Jordan Roth, president and owner of Jujamcyn Theaters.
Here's a fun fact: Sunday is Streisand's 80th birthday. She was not at the performance, but CBS2 did learn that she sent a note of support to the new star of the cast a few weeks ago.
Please check back below for live updates.
More stars arrive to talk about "Funny Girl"
Stars start arriving on the carpet
Streisand not expected to attend Sunday night's premiere
It's an exciting night on Broadway.
It has been 58 years since "Funny Girl" was last on Broadway and Sunday night it officially returns. CBS2's Lisa Rozner was on hand for all the sights and sounds.
Barbra Streisand starred in the original production, which catapulted her to fame. She was not expected to attend Sunday night, although she did send a heartwarming note to the show's new star.
Believe in yourself and you can achieve anything is the timeless message from "Funny Girl," which is now starring 28-year-old Beanie Feldstein.
It's based on the life of Fanny Brice, who in the 1920s broke the glass ceiling held by society by snagging roles with her talent and comedy and not her looks.
The daughter of immigrant Jewish parents dropped out of the eighth grade in New York City and worked her way up from singing at pool halls to starring in the Ziegfeld Follies -- the apex of entertainment in its day.
The original production in 1964 starring Streisand received eight Tony Award nominations.
Four years later, it was adapted into a film again starring Streisand, who won Best Actress for playing Brice.
Now on 52nd Street, 28-year-old beanie Feldstein plays Brice and recently spoke with CBS Sunday Morning about reprising the role she's dreamed of since she was a little girl.
"Something just happens when you get to play Fannie, this just sort of belief in yourself," Feldstein said.
The show is set to start soon afterwards Rozner hopes to speak with some of the cast.