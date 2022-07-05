7th victim dies after Highland Park mass shooting; suspect fired 70 rounds, wore women's clothing to avoid detection

7th victim dies after Highland Park mass shooting; suspect fired 70 rounds, wore women's clothing to avoid detectionget the free app
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, the "person of interest" in the deadly Highland Park July 4th mass shooting is now in police custody. Highland Park mayor Nancy Rotering said charges are likely to be filed later Tuesday.
This comes as police confirmed a 7th victim has died from the shooting.
The high-powered rife used in the shooting was purchased legally, the mayor said. Crimo fired more than 70 rounds during the assault, authorities said. Authorities said he dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd.
He was spotted in North Chicago, police attempted traffic stop, he fled, then they stopped him in Lake Forest, and was taken into custody without incident.
The holiday mass shooting left seven dead and dozens injured. Police said the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. during the July 4th parade. Authorities said the gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop using a high-powered rifle.
Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting
Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.
A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.
At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said Crimo came to the attention of police back in April of 2018 for a suicide attempt.
"This was a delayed report, so Highland Park still responded to the residents a week later spoke with Crimo spoke with Crimo's parents and the matter was being handled by mental health professionals at that time. There was no law enforcement action to be taken," Covelli said.
Another incident took place in 2019, when a family member said Crimo was exhibiting concerning behavior.
"Crimo said he was going to kill everyone and Crimo had a collection of knives. The police responded to his residence. The police removed 16 knives, a dagger and a sword from Crimo's home. At that time, there was no probable cause to arrest. There were no complaints that were assigned by any of the victims," Covelli said.
He added that after that, the department notified the Illinois State Police of the incident. Covelli elaborated on why Crimo wasn't taken into custody back in 2019.
"Police can't make an arrest unless there is probable cause to make an arrest or somebody is willing to sign complaints regarding the absence of those things. The police don't have power to detain somebody," Covelli said. "Now, if there is an issue where there is the necessity to involuntarily commit somebody to the hospital, that's an option. But that wasn't an option at that time that it didn't fall in that category."
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster declaration to boost resources for Highland Park
Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster declaration Tuesday for Lake County, to help expedite the use of state resources in recovery efforts following Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park.
"There are no words for the kind of evil that turns a community celebration into a tragedy," Pritzker said in a statement. "As we mourn together, the State of Illinois will provide every available resource to Highland Park and surrounding communities in the days and weeks ahead as the community works to recover from this horrific tragedy."
Pritzker's disaster declaration will remain in place for 30 days.
According to the governor's proclamation, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency will implement an operations plan to coordinate state resources to support local governments in Lake County with recovery operations after the shooting, which left seven people dead and dozens more wounded.
Seventh victim dies after Highland Park mass shooting
A 7th victim has died after the mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park on Monday, police confirmed Tuesday.
No further details were immediately available about that victim.
Among the victims who died were Jacki Sundheim, a teacher at North Shore Congregation Israel synagogue, and Nicolas Toledo, a grandfather in his late 70s, who had been visiting his family for about the past month when he went to the parade.
The Lake County Coroner's office has said they expect to provide more information on the victims who died by Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.
NorthShore University HealthSystem treated 39 total victims
The NorthShore University HealthSystem hospitals treated a total of 39 patients from Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park who arrived by either ambulance or other means.
The patients went to NorthShore hospitals in Highland Park, Evanston, Glenbrook and Skokie, according to a NorthShore spokesman.
Nine patients were still in the hospital within the health system as of around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They range in age from 14 to their 70s. Four are in good condition. Another four patients' conditions have been stabilized, and one patient, a 69-year-old man is in critical condition at Evanston Hospital with a gunshot wound.
Eight of the nine hospitalized patients suffered gunshot wounds.
Of the 39 total patients treated by the system, 28 patients have been treated and discharged. One patient, an 8-year-old boy, was transported to the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital. The hospital said Tuesday the child was in critical condition.
One patient died with receiving critical care in the Highland Park Hospital Emergency Department.
Suspect fired more than 70 rounds at the Highland Park parade, wore women's clothing to avoid detection
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks and dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd.
Deputy Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said so far, a motive hasn't been provided by 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. He was arrested around 6:30 p.m., more than eight hours after the shooting, following a chase in the north suburbs.
"The rifle was purchased in Illinois, and the information we picked up far is that it appears to have been purchased legally," Covelli said. "He was dressed in women's clothing and investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity and help them during the escape with the other people who were fleeing the chaos."
FBI returns to scene to search for more evidence
Investigators from the FBI were back on the scene in Highland Park, looking for additional evidence from Monday's deadly mass shooting.
Agents were looking under chairs and blankets left behind in the chaos.
A line of investigators was walking on the sidewalk looking for more clues.
High-powered rife used in mass shooting was purchased legally, mayor says
The gun used in the July 4 mass shooting, which has only described by authorities as a high-powered rifle, was purchased legally, Highland Park's mayor said Tuesday morning.
Nancy Rotering said that gun laws need to change because these shootings are happening almost weekly.
"I think it's pretty clear what needs to be done. We need this nation to have a very strong conversation about what it means if we are coming together to celebrate our freedom and independence and people have to face a terrorist on a rooftop with guns that were obtained legally. That's a problem."
It was unclear whether the shooting suspect purchased the gun directly.
Downtown still closed, remains a crime scene
Nearly 24 hours after a gunman killed six people during Highland Park's July 4 parade, the Central Avenue area remains a crime scene.
Shardaa Gray reports that eight people who were injured remain in the hospital. At least one child who was critically injured is being treated at University of Chicago Hospitals.
Marissa Parra reports that the suspect is in custody at the Highland Park police station. Charges against Robert Crimo III could be filed at some point on Tuesday.
Mayor Rotering: We are still processing the shock
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Mayor Nancy Rotering said it "was a particularly joyous day" on Monday, the first July 4 parade since the pandemic prevented the event for two years.
"Off of a sudden, I saw the Highland Park High School marching band running down the street," she said. "It still didn't register why. I got a call from the city manager telling me what had happened."
"We started shouting to everybody on the parade route to head west (down Central Avenue).
"You hear these things on the news and they are horrifying and then it's in your back yard and you just can't believe it's real."
There will be a prayer service later today at a local park at 5 p.m., she said.
"Today we need to take the day to reflect and to mourn."
"There are stories that are just heartbreaking that we won't ever forget. We are a family and we will be here for each other."
She also said that gun laws need to change because these shootings are happening almost weekly.
"I think it's pretty clear what needs to be done. We need this nation to have a very strong conversation about what it means if we are coming together to celebrate our freedom and independence and people have to face a terrorist on a rooftop with guns that were obtained legally. That's a problem."
Rotering told CBS Mornings knew the shooting suspect, who was in her Cub Scout pack.
Highland Park mass shooting suspect had extensive online footprint
The suspect was a rapper who began posting music online when he was 11 years old. His music videos were often violent and some depict gun violence. His father is a business owner who ran for mayor in 2019. There was no published criminal record for the suspect.
Witness recorded video of Highland Park shooting suspect's arrest
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- After aggressively searching for the suspected Highland Park parade shooter for more than eight hours, police brought Robert Crimo III into custody in Lake Forest.
Frank Picchieitti recorded video of several police officers, guns drawn, making the arrest at Route 41 and Westleigh Road.
tonight-new video of police arresting the man they beelive opeend fire during the fourth of july parade-Frank Picchietti recorded the video
"Oh my god," Picchietti said. "I can't believe this is going on. He's here. They caught him."
"I saw the Honda, and I knew that was the shooter. That's when I pulled the camera out of my pocket and started video-taping what was going on."
Doctors describe 'surreal' experience treating Highland Park mass shooting victims
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Physicians at Highland Park Hospital described their efforts to treat more than two dozen victims of Monday's mass shooting at a July 4th parade.
NorthShore University Health System officials said 38 total victims with injuries were taken to hospitals via ambulance or other vehicles.
"There's been a lot of different events that have happened in the United States, and this obviously now has hit very close to home. It is a little surreal to have to take care of an event such as this, but all of us have gone through extensive training," said Dr. Brigham Temple, the medial director of emergency preparedness at NorthShore University Health System. "We go through a number of different programs, training. We practice for these events even though we hope they never happen. So I think our team very admirably handled the situation today."
Temple added the patients with injuries at Highland Park Hospital ranged in age from 8 to 85 years old. He said "four or five" of the those hospitalized were children.
Fleeing for their lives, panicked Highland Park parade-goers left their belongings behind
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Time and again on Monday, so many videos showed the sheer panic as people attending the July 4th parade ran for cover, many of them leaving their belongings behind and running for their lives.
"It started as a child's parade and a pet parade," said one parent of a 2-year-old and 4-year-old. "It was the most wholesome thing you can imagine.
"I have a photograph of me crossing the exact spot literally four minutes before this happened. We were so close to it. It's horrifying."
People left behind lawn chairs, drinks, stuffed animals and even shoes as the ran for cover.