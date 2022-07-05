7th victim dies after mass shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 7th victim has died after the mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park on Monday, police confirmed Tuesday.

No further details were immediately available about that victim.

Among the victims who died were Jacki Sundheim, a teacher at North Shore Congregation Israel synagogue, and Nicolas Toledo, a grandfather in his late 70s, who had been visiting his family for about the past month when he went to the parade.

The Lake County Coroner's office has said they expect to provide more information on the victims who died by Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.

Dozens more were injured in the shooting.

Police have said the suspect in the shooting planned the attack for weeks and dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd.

At a news conference, Deputy Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said so far, a motive hasn't been provided by 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. He was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Monday, more than eight hours after the shooting, following a chase in the north suburbs.

Covelli said Crimo was in possession of another rifle when he was stopped and apprehended and authorities retrieved several other firearms "from a residence" in Highwood.

"The rifle was purchased in Illinois, and the information we picked up far is that it appears to have been purchased legally," Covelli said. "He was dressed in women's clothing and investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity and help them during the escape with the other people who were fleeing the chaos."

On Tuesday morning, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said charges are expected to be filed some point today. Crimo did purchase the weapon used in the attack legally. He had two rifles in his possession.

Covelli added that the department is in the process of putting together a timeline of the events and asked that anyone with any video they may have to come forward, because it could help in the investigation.

"One of the assets that we have is members of the community. If you have any video of this individual that is walking toward the parade at the parade, potentially on the roof to please call 1-800-Call-FBI (225-5324.)

Covelli said "during the attack, more than 70 rounds from this rifle (were fired) into the crowd of innocent people."

He added that Crimo later went to his mother's home after the mass shooting.

"He walked to his mother's home who lived in the area and he blended right in with everybody else as they were running around almost as he was an innocent spectator as well," Covelli added.

As far as the way Crimo was dressed, Covelli said it was to not only disguise himself, but to blend in a large gathering of people.

"He wore it as a way to conceal himself," Covelli said, who noted that the shooting appears to be "completely random."

When asked whether the shooting was inspired by hatred, Covelli said "we have no information to suggest at this point it was racially motivated, motivated by religion or any other protected status."