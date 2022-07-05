Fleeing for their lives, panicked Highland Park parade-goers left their belongings behind

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Time and again on Monday, so many videos showed the sheer panic as people attending the July 4th parade ran for cover, many of them leaving their belongings behind and running for their lives.

"It started as a child's parade and a pet parade," said one parent of a 2-year-old and 4-year-old. "It was the most wholesome thing you can imagine.

"I have a photograph of me crossing the exact spot literally four minutes before this happened. We were so close to it. It's horrifying."

People left behind lawn chairs, drinks, stuffed animals and even shoes as the ran for cover.

Another parent told CBS 2's Steven Graves that it was the worst day of his life. As the shooting began, his daughter was on the other side of the street.

Residents who live near the parade route opened up their homes to allow people to take shelter immediately after the shooting.