Police: Crimo fired more than 70 rounds at the Highland Park parade, wore women's clothing to avoid detection

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks and dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd.

Deputy Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said so far, a motive hasn't been provided by 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. He was arrested around 6:30 p.m., more than eight hours after the shooting, following a chase in the north suburbs.

"The rifle was purchased in Illinois, and the information we picked up far is that it appears to have been purchased legally," Crimo said. "He was dressed in women's clothing and investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity and help them during the escape with the other people who were fleeing the chaos."

On Tuesday morning, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said charges are expected to be filed some point today. He did purchase the weapon used in the attack legally. He had two rifles in his possession.

Covelli said "during the attack, more than 70 rounds from this rifle into the crowd of innocent people."

He added that Crimo later went to his mother's home after the mass shooting.

"He walked to his mother's home who lived in the area and he blended right in with everybody else as they were running around almost as he was an innocent spectator as well."