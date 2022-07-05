Witness recorded video of Highland Park shooting suspect's arrest

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- After aggressively searching for the suspected Highland Park parade shooter for more than eight hours, police brought Robert Crimo III into custody in Lake Forest.

Frank Picchieitti recorded video of several police officers, guns drawn, making the arrest at Route 41 and Westleigh Road.

"Oh my god," Picchietti said. "I can't believe this is going on. He's here. They caught him."

"I saw the Honda, and I knew that was the shooter. That's when I pulled the camera out of my pocket and started video-taping what was going on."

Around 6:30 p.m., police in North Chicago also spotted the silver Honda Fit. When officers tried pulling the driver over--Crimo drove off. The chase ended peacefully at an intersection just a few miles from the parade route where the shooting happened.

"I saw the kid get out of the car and onto the ground," Picchietti said. "I seen a lot of assault rifles. This is big relief knowing its over.

The suspected shooter was taken to the Highland Park police department. So far, no charges have been filed.