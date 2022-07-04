Doctors describe 'surreal' experience treating Highland Park mass shooting victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Physicians at Highland Park Hospital described their efforts to treat more than two dozen victims of Monday's mass shooting at a July 4th parade.

NorthShore University Health System officials said 26 total victims with injuries were taken to Highland Park Hospital via ambulance or other vehicles.

"It is a little surreal to have to take care of an event such as this, but all of us have gone through extensive training," said Dr. Brigham Temple, the medial director of emergency preparedness at NorthShore University Health System. "We go through a number of different programs, training. We practice for these events even though we hope they never happen. So I think our team very admirably handled the situation today."

Officials added that 25 of those taken to the hospital with injuries sustained gunshot wounds and 19 were treated and discharged as of Monday evening, Temple said. Two of the patients were still in the hospital and others were transported to area hospitals in Evanston, Glenbrook and Lake Forest.

Temple added the patients with injuries at Highland Park Hospital ranged in age from 8 to 85 years old. He said "four or five" of the those hospitalized were children.

Officials said shortly after the shooting took place around 10:15 a.m., the hospital mobilized its full trauma team to respond to the patients. They lauded the efforts of doctors and nurses who had to respond to the mass casualty event.

"There's a lot of emotions, but these trauma surgeons, their reflexes are extraordinary," said Dr. Mark Talamonti. "They know exactly what to do."