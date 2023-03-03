First Alert Weather: Red Alert in effect Friday night, Saturday morning for rain and snow

First Alert Weather: Red Alert in effect Friday night, Saturday morning for rain and snowget the free app
NEW YORK -- Our CBS2 First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Friday night and Saturday morning due to heavy rain, some snow and mixed precipitation.
The storm brings with it the potential for some minor flooding.
Thursday evening weather update
Friday night's storm is still on track. The forecast looks like heavier rain, a little less snow and we now have Coastal Flood Alerts for late Friday into Saturday with a focus on Saturday morning's high tide locally. This is the same system that spawned Tornado Watches in Texas on Thursday, and the models are indicating a piece of that energy is heading to the Tri-State Area.
Friday starts dry, but rain/snow overspreads the area later in the afternoon with a light snow accumulation likely north and west into the evening. Little or no snowfall is expected in the city with a coating; 3 inches expected north and west before any changeover; 3-6-plus inches is expected up towards the Catskills.
The evening commute looks a little better than earlier runs. Some snow quickly turning to rain, but it is much drier than Wednesday.
Heavy rain looks to invade after 9 p.m. with some embedded thunderstorms possible. Moderate to heavy rain falls overnight dropping 1-2 inches.
Winds: Gusting over 40 mph at the coasts with sustained wind over 25 mph. Some models indicating gusts to 50 mph along the shoreline.
These winds paired with fresh rainfall and an already saturated ground could bring about some downed trees/limbs and maybe some power problems. The best bet for that looks like coastal areas around the Jersey Shore and Suffolk's South Shore.
Regarding coastal flooding, the National Weather Service says there could be widespread minor-to-moderate coastal flooding for Saturday morning high tide.
The most vulnerable coastal communities of Long Island, much of coastal Connecticut, coastal Westchester and the Bronx and northern Queens will be under a Coastal Flood Watch and could see 1.5-2.5 feet of water above ground.
A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect in the most vulnerable coastal communities of New York/New Jersey Harbor and Jamaica Bay and southeastern Connecticut. Those areas could see up to 1.5 feet of water above ground.