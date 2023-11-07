Elections 2023 live updates: Latest on today's races, ballot issues to watch

Elections 2023 live updates: Latest on today's races, ballot issues to watchget the free app
Voters are going to the polls across the country, with several important measures on the ballot, governor's races in Mississippi and Kentucky, state elections in Virginia and a special congressional race in Rhode Island.
A CBS News poll released one year ahead of Election Day 2024 showed that President Biden is trailing Republican frontrunner former President Donald Trump in potential rematch. More voters think they'd be better off financially if Trump wins in 2024, and more voters think it's Trump who can keep the U.S. out of a war, if he wins.
Here are updates from the major races to watch:
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu weighs in on Republican primary stakes
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu discusses the challenges facing Republican candidates in the upcoming primaries, and says he'll make a 2024 endorsement by the end of the year, in an interview with CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa.
Early exit polls show an Ohio electorate unhappy about the overturn of Roe v. Wade
It's Election Day in Ohio and the issue of abortion is directly on the ballot.
More than a year after the Dobbs decision, early exit polls show an Ohio electorate that is dissatisfied about the overturn of Roe v. Wade, including almost 4 in 10 who are angry about it.
Women, Democrats, younger voters are particularly unhappy with Roe's overturn.
Not everyone holds this view. Republicans, conservatives and white evangelical voters casting ballots in this election are mostly satisfied with the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe.
These early exit poll results indicate that most Ohioans voting in this election feel that abortion should be legal in all or most cases - about six in ten do - this is similar to what we've seen among adults nationwide in recent CBS News polling.
On the issue of abortion, slightly more voters here trust the Democratic Party over the Republican Party.
It's not only the issue of abortion that's on the minds of Ohio voters, but the economy and finances too.
More Ohio voters say their finances are worse, not better, compared to what they were three years ago and related to that – it's the Republican Party who is trusted more than the Democratic Party by Ohio voters to handle the economy - particularly among those who say their finances are worse.
President Biden lost the state of Ohio in 2020 by eight points, and today, most Ohio voters disapprove of the job he is doing as president.
We are one year out from the 2024 election, with President Biden running for re-election and former President Trump leading the GOP field for the Republican nomination.
There is a sizable portion of the Ohio electorate who aren't that excited about the prospect of either Trump or Biden running for president: four in 10 Ohio voters don't think either of these candidates should be running for president.
Exit poll results may change as CBS News gets more data.
This CBS News Ohio exit poll includes in-person interviews with Election Day voters and interviews by phone, email and text-to-web invitations that measured the views of absentee/by mail voters and early voters. The surveys were conducted by Edison Research on behalf of the National Election Pool.
— Jennifer De Pinto and Fred Backus
CBS News poll finds widespread concerns among Americans about reproductive care access
More women think access to reproductive care is getting harder, not easier, in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade — and more than half of women say that being pregnant in the U.S. today is becoming more dangerous from a health-care perspective. Few think it is becoming safer.
But given the choice, abortion opponents would take this tradeoff: living in a state with fewer women's health doctors or maternity centers, if that meant also more restrictions on abortion, too. See CBS News' latest poll on abortion here.
Kentucky governor's race: Gov. Andy Beshear v. state AG Daniel Cameron
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is trying to defend his seat in Republican-leaning Kentucky against GOP challenger, Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
As recently as mid-October, Beshear was leading by 16 points, but an Emerson College poll from last week had the race in a dead heat, with both candidates at 47% and 4% undecided. One of the more troubling signs for Beshear was that in October, 54% of former President Donald Trump's supporters planned on supporting Cameron, but that number shot up to 79% last week — a 22% increase. Trump won the state by 26 points in 2020, making his voters essential to Beshear's reelection hopes. Read more here.
Mississippi governor's race: Gov. Tate Reeves v. Brandon Presley
Democrat Brandon Presley, Elvis Presley's second cousin, is trying to oust Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, and he may have a shot in the deep-red state. Mississippi hasn't had a Democratic governor in two decades, but the 46-year-old Presley, a moderate, is trying to change that. He campaigned on expanding Medicaid and on supporting the state's sweeping abortion ban.
Reeves has been dogged by scandal. At least $77 million in federal funds intended for Mississippi's poor were allegedly misspent or given to well-connected Mississippians from 2017-2020, when Reeves was lieutenant governor, according to the state auditor's office. Reeves denies any wrongdoing. Read more here.
CISA says it's not seeing any signs of "nefarious activity" related to elections
Things are looking "routine and standard" on Election Day, a senior official from the nation's cyber security agency CISA said Tuesday.
"We continue to see no specific or critical threat to disrupt election infrastructure or Election Day operations," the official said Tuesday, reports Nicole Sganga. As voters go to the polls, the official also said the agency is "not seeing anything at this time that indicates any type of nefarious activity," though "Mother nature or human error" may cause some disruptions across the states voting on Tuesday.