President Biden, Vice President Harris endorse Cherelle Parker for mayor of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With less than a week until Philadelphians head to the polls on Election Day, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris endorsed Democratic nominee Cherelle Parker for mayor on Thursday.

"We are proud to endorse Cherelle Parker to be the City of Philadelphia's 100th Mayor," President Biden and Vice President Harris said in their joint statement. "Her record of success, qualifications, experience, and grit are unmatched. She is the best candidate to lead the city on day-one, and she is the right person to meet this moment for Philadelphia."

I am proud to have received the endorsement of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. This huge endorsement speaks to the close connection that will serve to make Philadelphia the safest, cleanest and greenest big city in America with economic opportunity for all. pic.twitter.com/0wUkaCOMY8 — Cherelle Parker (@PeopleforParker) November 2, 2023

Parker is facing Republican David Oh in the race to become Philadelphia's 100th mayor. Democrats outnumber Republicans seven to one in the city, which makes Parker the favorite to win next week.

With a win, Parker would not only be the first woman to become mayor of Philadelphia but also the first Black woman to lead the city.

Parker and Oh are both former city councilmembers. Parker beat out a crowded to Democratic field to win the nomination, while Oh ran unopposed earlier this year.

Parker said in a statement she's "beyond humbled to receive this endorsement."

"From hosting Kamala Harris as a candidate in my backyard as one of her first campaign stops after Joe Biden named her his as his vice presidential pick to having the backing of the President and Vice President as we are on the precipice of making history as the 100th Mayor for the city of Philadelphia, this is an incredible honor," Parker said in a statement. "This huge endorsement speaks to the close connection that Philadelphia has – and will have – with President Biden and Vice President Harris in ways that will serve to make Philadelphia the safest, cleanest and greenest big city in America with economic opportunity for all."

The polls will open in Pennsylvania next Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.