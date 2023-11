Queer-centric food pantry provides free groceries across NYC As we head into the holiday season, here at CBS New York, we want to help put a hot meal on the table for struggling families. That's why we are teaming up with community organizations raising awareness, money and food donations. CBS New York's Elle McLogan introduces us to a pantry in Jackson Heights, Queens, providing food and safety. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3tAwyIq