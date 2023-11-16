BetterTogether: Community Food Bank of New Jersey hard at work ahead of this weekend's turkey drive

Volunteers hard at work for Season of Giving turkey drive

HILLSIDE, N.J.. -- CBS New York is partnering with local food banks to help those in need this holiday season.

A major highlight is teaming up with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, which has been fighting food insecurity for nearly 50 years.

CBS New York's Vanessa Murdock is spending the day at the food bank's headquarters in Hillside, where fresh meals are being prepared ahead of this weekend's turkey drive.

Volunteers packed bags of pasta that will be included in food boxes for families around the state. Last year, more than 90 million meals reached those in need.

This weekend marks Community Food Bank of New Jersey's 23rd annual turkey drive. Roughly 85,000 turkeys, chickens and hams will be distributed to complete the perfect Thanksgiving meal.

We'll be collecting donations at three locations -- Acme Markets in Jersey City, SmartWorld Coffee in Denville, and the ShopRite in Livingston.