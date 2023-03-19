Thousands of runners make their way from Brooklyn to Manhattan in United Airlines New York City Half Marathon

Thousands of runners make their way from Brooklyn to Manhattan in United Airlines New York City Half Marathonget the free app
NEW YORK - Thousands of runners have started making their way from Brooklyn to Manhattan for the United Airlines New York City Half Marathon.
The race features athletes from 15 countries.
See below for the latest.
Limited access to Central Park around 59th Street
The New York City Parks Department says there will be limited access to the park from 59th Street. People are advised to enter the park north of 72nd Street on both the east and west sides of the park.
Race details and street closures
The race starts at Prospect Park in Brooklyn at 7 a.m. and ends in Central Park. To view the full course map, click here.
The following streets will be closed:
- Eastern Parkway From Grand Army Plaza to Franklin Ave
- Washington Avenue From Eastern Parkway to Empire Boulevard
- Classon Ave From Eastern Parkway to President St
- Union St From Classon Ave to Franklin Ave
- President Street From Classon Ave to Franklin Ave
- Sullivan Place From Washington Ave to Zenita Thompson Place
- Carroll St From Washington Ave to Franklin Ave
- Empire Blvd From Washington Ave to Bedford Ave
- Flatbush Ave From Eastern Pkwy to Ocean Ave/Empire Blvd
- Flatbush Ave From Grand Army Plaza to Atlantic Ave
- Flatbush Ave from Atlantic Ave to Manhattan Bridge
- Manhattan Bridge (Upper Level) From Brooklyn to Manhattan (Lower East Side)
- Canal St From Chyrstie St to Allen St
- Allen St (Pike St/Slip) From Canal St to South St
- South St From Pike St/Slip to Entrance Ramp onto FDR at Montgomery
- FDR Drive from Montgomery St to Exit 9 - E 42nd St
- FDR Drive: Exit 5 - E Houston St/Williamsburg Bridge
- Exit 7 - E 20-23rd St
- Exit 8 - E 34th St/Midtown Tunnel
- Exit 9 - E 42nd St to 7th Ave
- 42nd St From 1st Ave to 7th Ave
- 7th Ave From 42nd St to Central Park South
- 43rd St From 7th Ave to 6th Ave
- 44th St From 7th Ave to 6th Ave
- 45th St From 7th Ave to 6th Ave
- 46th St From 7th Ave to Broadway
- Central Park South From 7th Ave to Grand Army Plaza
- Central Park West From 59th St to 72nd St
For more details, including the timing of the street closures, click here.