2022 TCS New York City Marathon: Start times, route maps, street closures & more

2022 TCS New York City Marathon: Start times, route maps, street closures & moreget the free app
NEW YORK -- The 2022 TCS New York City Marathon is set for Sunday, with 50,000 runners expected to participate.
The marathon will be at full capacity for the first time since 2019. It was canceled in 2020 and downsized in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Check below for street closures, route maps, live updates and more.
Street closures
The upper level of the Verrazano Narrows Bridge will close to vehicular traffic at 12 a.m. Sunday.
Rolling street closures will begin along the marathon route around 7 a.m.
The Ed Koch (Queensboro) Bridge will close at 6:30 a.m., and the Willis Avenue and Madison Avenue bridges will close at 7:30 a.m.
Staten Island closures
- Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road
- Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue
- Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road
- School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway
- Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and McClean Avenue
- McClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue
Brooklyn closures
- Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)
- 92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue
- 4th Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue
- Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue
- Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue
- Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street
- 7th Avenue between 79th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway
- 7th Avenue between 74th and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway
- 74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 74th and 75th Street / Bay Ridge Parkway
- Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue
- Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street
- 94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue (Northbound)
- Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue
- Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue / Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue
- Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue
- Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuiness Boulevard
- McGuiness Boulevard between Greenpoint Avenue and 48th Avenue
- Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)
Queens closures
- Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)
- 48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard
- Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street
- 10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive
- 44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street
- Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street
- Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South
- Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
- Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
- 23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North
- Queensboro Bridge (Eastbound)
Bronx closures
- Willis Avenue Bridge / Willis Avenue
- 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue
- Alexander Avenue between 135th Street and 138th Street
- 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and Morris Avenue
- Morris Avenue between 138th Street and 140th Street
- 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue
- Rider Avenue between 140th Street and 138th Street
- 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge
Manhattan closures
- 1st Avenue between 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge
- Queensboro Bridge (Vehicle Entrance Ramp Eastbound)
- 59th Street between 1st Avenue & 2nd Avenue
- Madison Avenue Bridge
- Madison Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street
- 124th Street between Madison Avenue and Mount Morris Park West
- 5th Avenue between 139th Street and 124th Street
- Mount Morris Park West between 124th Street between 120th Street
- 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street
- 90th Street between 5th Ave and East Drive (Central Park Southbound)
- East Drive between 90th Street and Central Park South
- Central Park South between 5th Ave and 8th Ave (Central Park West)
- Central Park Driveway
- West Drive (To Finish at Tavern on the Green)
NYC Marathon family reunion closures
- Central Park West between 59th Street and 81st Streets
- Central Park West & Columbus Circle
- Broadway between W. 77th & W. 81st Streets
- 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 65th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 66th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 85th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- Columbus Avenue between 85th Street and Broadway
Start times & route maps
Start times
- 8:00 a.m.: Male Pro Wheelchair
- 8:02 a.m.: Female Pro Wheelchair
- 8:22 a.m.: AADW/AWD
- 8:25 a.m.: Mastercard
- 8:40 a.m.: Professional Women
- 9:05 a.m.: Professional Men
- 9:10 a.m.: Wave 1
- 9:45 a.m.: Wave 2
- 10:20 a.m.: Wave 3
- 10:55 a.m.: Wave 4
- 11:30 a.m.: Wave 5
Route maps
Unseasonably warm temperatures expected for race day
Temperatures on Sunday could climb into the mid-70s, and while some may enjoy the unseasonably warm weather, it's not ideal for those who will be running the New York City Marathon.
New York Road Runners says water, Gatorade, Science in Sport energy gels and bananas will be available for runners along the course.
Nine misting stations are also being added along the course in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and the Bronx.
The NYRR medical director advices runners to wear light fabrics and a hat with a brim, and to run in the shade when possible.
Medical tents will be located every mile, starting at mile 3.
For more tips, click here.
Ceremonial lines painted as NYC prepares for TCS Marathon
New York City is gearing up to welcome 50,000 runners for the TCS Marathon this Sunday.
The ceremonial painting of the lines at the end of the 26.2 mile route took place Wednesday at Central Park.
The route runs through all five boroughs, welcoming runners from all over the world.
Sunday will mark the return of the marathon at its full capacity after being downsized last year and cancelled in 2020.
Officials say police will be stationed throughout the route, along with comprehensive screenings and explosive detection teams.
"As usual, however, the NYPD's uniformed presence will be evident wherever one looks this weekend. Our efforts will again include what the public will see and what you will not see," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters Wednesday.
The marathon starts at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Queens man recovers from brain injury to run marathon
While everyone running in the New York City Marathon has grit and bravery, one runner's story about resilience caught our eye. CBS2's John Dias has more on his inspiring story.