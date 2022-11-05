FDNY: Lithium-ion battery caused fire on 20th floor of Midtown high-rise, dozens injured

FDNY: Lithium-ion battery caused fire on 20th floor of Midtown high-rise, dozens injuredget the free app
NEW YORK -- The FDNY responded to a fire Saturday at an apartment building on East 52nd Street in Manhattan.
Emergency crews started receiving calls just before 10:30 a.m. about a fire on the 20th floor.
Thirty-eight people were treated, said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, including two people in critical condition and five in serious condition. Most had minor injuries.
"The cause of the fire is a lithium-ion battery connected to a micromobility device," said Kavanagh.
Micromobility devices include e-bikes and e-scooters, but officials did not specify the device involved in the fire.
