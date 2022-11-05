Watch CBS News

FDNY: Lithium-ion battery caused fire on 20th floor of Midtown high-rise, dozens injured

By CBS New York Team, Dave Carlin

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire
NEW YORK -- The FDNY responded to a fire Saturday at an apartment building on East 52nd Street in Manhattan. 

Emergency crews started receiving calls just before 10:30 a.m. about a fire on the 20th floor.

Thirty-eight people were treated, said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, including two people in critical condition and five in serious condition. Most had minor injuries. 

"The cause of the fire is a lithium-ion battery connected to a micromobility device," said Kavanagh. 

Micromobility devices include e-bikes and e-scooters, but officials did not specify the device involved in the fire. 

This is a developing story. Check for updates. 

 

See it: FDNY rescues woman on 20th floor

By Dave Carlin
 

Watch: FDNY update on high-rise fire

