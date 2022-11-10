18-year-old dies in shooting near high school in Queens

Watch CBS News

By Tim McNicholas

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old has died after being shot near a high school in Queens on Thursday afternoon. 

It happened about a block away from North Queens Community High School around the time kids were being dismissed, CBS2's Tim McNicholas reported. 

Some students were not allowed to leave right away because of the shooting. 

Sources said the NYPD is questioning two people in connection to the shooting. 

This was the eighth shooting in the 107th Precinct in 2022. 

This is breaking news. Check this page for updates. 

Tim McNicholas
Tim McNicholas is a Morning Insider reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

