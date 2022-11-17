1 injured in apparent road rage shooting in Queens

1 injured in apparent road rage shooting in Queensget the free app
NEW YORK - A man was shot in an apparent road rage incident in Queens Thursday morning, police said.
See below for the latest updates.
First details of the shooting
A man suffered a graze wound in his back following a shooting on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens Thursday morning.
It happened around 5:45 a.m. near Cypress Hills Street.
The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital.
Police told CBS2's Jennifer Bisram the incident appears to have been road rage.
Detectives are looking for a white Acura sedan with Pennsylvania plates. Two men were in the car at the time of the shooting.
Chopper 2 over the scene
Chopper 2 was over the scene this morning. Jump ahead to 35 minutes in the video to see it.