1 injured in apparent road rage shooting in Queens

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - A man was shot in an apparent road rage incident in Queens Thursday morning, police said. 

See below for the latest updates. 

 

First details of the shooting

A man suffered a graze wound in his back following a shooting on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens Thursday morning. 

It happened around 5:45 a.m. near Cypress Hills Street. 

The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital. 

Police told CBS2's Jennifer Bisram the incident appears to have been road rage. 

Detectives are looking for a white Acura sedan with Pennsylvania plates. Two men were in the car at the time of the shooting. 

Chopper 2 over the scene

Chopper 2 was over the scene this morning. Jump ahead to 35 minutes in the video to see it. 

