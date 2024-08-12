This portable fridge is the ultimate tailgating companion -- and it's 65% off at Walmart

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Simzlife 12-volt portable refrigerator is now on sale at Walmart for a whopping 65% off. This means you'll pay just $130, but only for a limited time. That's a savings of $240. Now that the NFL football season is underway, this is a reliable option for keeping your drinks extra cold while tailgating.

This mini-fridge is also perfect for camping, car travel, backyard barbecues and any outdoor gatherings. It has a capacity of 19 quarts and measures 22.44 by 12.6 by 11.42 inches. It provides enough interior space to hold 24 soda cans, 14 beer bottles, or 8 bottles of wine.

The fridge comes with both an AC and DC power cord. It can also be set to work as a freezer. It can reach a low temperature of 32 degrees Fahrenheit in just 15 minutes. To keep the cool air inside, the lid uses a magnetic sealing design with a rubber ring to provide insulation and efficient refrigeration.

When it comes to keeping drinks and food cold when you're not at home, this Simzlife portable fridge offers a terrific value -- just in time for the kickoff.