10 ways to upgrade your living room with picks from Amazon, West Elm and more

West Elm

Spring is a time for cleaning for many, but for others, it's also a time to rearrange and redecorate in the home. If refreshing your living room is on your to-do list this season, let one or more of our ten living room upgrade suggestions serve as inspiration for your home project.

We selected highly rated furniture and decor from some of our favorite home retailers, including Amazon, Wayfair, Anthropologie and more. These home items would work in living spaces big and small, and suit a variety of decor styles.

10 ways to upgrade your living room

Best console table in 2024: West Elm Profile console (48")

West Elm

One of the best ways to enhance the look of your living room is by getting a console table. A console table allows for plenty of storage to display decorative items or mementos, such as candles, vases, picture frames, plants, books and more.

This West Elm console table has space for all of that and more, with its three open storage shelves. The design elements, including the staggered vertical lines and fun color options, add greater impact than your average metal console table.

You can get this in green-gold, a deep teal, white or black.

And if you live in a smaller home, know that the 22-inch version of this console table is also available.

Best couch in 2024: Burrow Range 4-piece sectional sofa

Burrow

This sectional modular couch from Burrow allows for multiple configurations, making it a great addition if you're looking to shake up your living space.

The Range sofa comes with three seats that are deep and extra stuffed to ensure the greatest comfort. It also comes with an ottoman, giving you the opportunity to really stretch out and get cozy on this couch.

The couch is lined with a stain-resistant fabric, while the cushioning is made of materials that are CertiPUR-US certified, meaning they're made without harmful substances such as formaldehyde and lead.

You can get this one of six colors, and have the option to choose the finish of the legs too. Just know that some color combinations are sold out.

Best coffee table in 2024: Convenience Concepts Soho coffee table

Amazon

This coffee table from Amazon stands out for its dedicated book storage shelf. Most coffee tables with storage come with flat shelves or drawers, but the shelf on this Convenience Concepts model is uniquely slanted. This not only makes grabbing books easier, but also makes the coffee table more eye-catching.

The coffee table comes in several neutral colors, including white, black, wood grain patterns and even marble options. Price varies by color.

The Convenience Concepts Soho coffee table has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

One reviewer wrote, "I've never loved a living room table the way I love this one. It's so sleek and modern & the shelf underneath is perfect for so many things—books, dog toys, video games, vinyls, etc. It's truly such a versatile furniture item you can use anywhere!"

Best bookcase in 2024: Ebern Designs Nyajiah corner bookcase

Wayfair

Give your books a new home with the Ebern Designs Nyajiah Corner bookcase. We really like this bookcase for its ability to make use of corner space, which can be hard to fill in the home.

The bookcase includes six tiers, offering 10 dedicated places to store books, or a mixture of books and display items.

It's also designed to be anti-fall, so you can rest easy knowing this can be anchored to the wall. You can get this bookcase in one of three colors, including white, wood grain and dark gray.

The Ebern Designs Nyajiah corner bookcase has a 4.5-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "Great corner bookshelf. Heavier and more well-built than I was expecting. Love the natural wood finish. Easy to assemble."

Best plant stand in 2024: Mudeela five-tier plant stand

Amazon

If you are looking to upgrade your living room, but don't necessarily need (or want) a new piece of furniture, the next best thing is a plant stand.

Plants add lots of life to living spaces. We like this Mudeela plant stand for its multiple tiers, and the fact that it's tall and thin enough to live in a corner, a space in the home that is hard to style.

The brand says that the surfaces of the shelves are water-resistant and non-slip, making them a safe place for your plants to call home. This plant stand is available in three colors, including black, coffee and natural.

Price varies by color. Make sure to add the available 10% discount to get the greatest deal.

Best sconces in 2024: Battery-operated wall sconces, set of two

Amazon

Switch up the lighting in your living room by getting battery-operated wall sconces. This set of two from Amazon went viral on TikTok again and again for good reason: They give people the opportunity to add elegant wall lighting without needing additional wiring.

All you have to do is install the included wall bracket, hang it and -- that's it. Assembly is complete.

From there, you can use the remote control to adjust the brightness and color temperature, in addition to turning on and off. You can keep these lights on continuously for 12 hours until they need a recharge. Price varies by color.

The Jengush battery operated wall sconces have a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I love these lights! The battery lasts forever and the remote makes it so much easier to turn on and off. The power recently went out from a big storm and these two lights saved the day! I also love the adjustable brightness."

Best window treatment: HPD faux linen room darkening curtains

Amazon

More sun for spring means you'll need thicker window treatments to block out the light. These HPD curtains are perfect for that, with the brand saying their faux linen curtains can block out 80 to 85% of light.

They also come in a whopping 30 colors and eight sizes, so these could suit a wide variety of decor tastes and window sizes.

The HPD faux linen room darkening curtains have a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

One reviewer wrote, "I wanted some thicker, linen-looking curtains for our room, but could not find any in the right color, look, or length. This hit all three and went well beyond my expectations. They hang wonderfully, look fantastic, and block out all light when closed. I've gotten several compliments on them and the color.

"I highly recommend these curtains."

Best mirror in 2024: Anthropologie Primrose mirror

Anthropologie

Anthropologie's Primrose mirror has been one of the brand's best-selling home items for years, boasting 852 reviews from customers.

And it's easy to see why. The vintage-inspired design will add elegance as well as the illusion of extra space (a common reason why people add mirrors to rooms) to any space it occupies. It's also hand-crafted, making this mirror feel even more like a piece of art.

The Primrose mirror comes in two colors, cold and black, and four sizes, including two floor-length options.

This is certainly a pricey mirror, but one that will last a lifetime. Several reviewers believe it is worth the splurge. One customer wrote, "After eyeing this mirror for almost a decade, I decided to take the plunge and splurge on it for my living room. The mirror is huge and heavy and adds so much glamour to my space. While pricey, it's one of the biggest statement pieces in my condo and I still love it every time I walk by. You wont regret investing in it!"

Best digital picture frame in 2024: Aura Carver digital picture frame

Aura

Like a plant stand, another small way to upgrade your living room is by adding framed photos of loved ones or cherished memories. But instead of going through the trouble of getting smartphone photos developed, upgrade to a digital picture frame, which allows you to upload them instead.

The picture frame is pricey, but considering its unlimited storage capacity, and the fact that you can display videos (with sound) too, it's worth it. Plus, you can invite friends and family to upload photos (via the Aura app) to your frame. This device works with Apple and Android and comes in five frame styles and colors.

The Aura Carver digital picture frame has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

One reviewer wrote, "Bought as a gift. This frame is pretty, blends in with decor, is well made, works beautifully. The photos show up nice and crisp. This is really worth every penny to make someone happy viewing their memories. Thank you!"

Best rug in 2024: Safavieh handmade Venice shag Djenka 3-inch-thick rug

Bed Bath & Beyond

One of the best ways to add an extra level of coziness to your living room is by getting a thick, fuzzy rug.

This Safavieh rug fits the bill with its long piles and polyester material that the brand describes as "silky" in feel. Sinking your feet into this after a long day will no doubt yield instant relaxation.

The rug comes in four colors and 20 sizes, including squares, rounds and runners. What's more, it's pretty affordable as far as rugs go, even if it wasn't currently 44% off.

This Safavieh rug has a 4.7-star rating on Bed Bath & Beyond. One reviewer wrote, "Really nice shag rug! Fits perfect in my guest room. My guests have wanted to sleep on the rug! LOL! Very full, soft and no smell. Looks very expensive. I would recommend!!"