How often should you change your refrigerator's water filter?

Every refrigerator brand, whether it's Samsung, LG, GE, Bosch, Whirlpool or Frigidaire, uses a unique water filter design, but as a general rule, plan on replacing your refrigerator's water filter at least once every six months. If you live in an area with hard water, you may need to swap out the filter more frequently.

Many refrigerators have an indicator light that turns red when the water filter needs to be replaced. However, if you notice that your water or ice is discolored or cloudy, has a bad smell or taste, these are indicators that it's time for a swap-out. And you don't want to wait, either: Contaminants could build up in your filter system, allowing for pollutants that could cause an upset stomach; an E. coli or cholera infection; or other health issues.

The Home Depot sells replacement water filters for most major refrigerator brands.

No matter what: Never leave the same water filter installed for more than one year. Be sure to check the owner's manual for your refrigerator, or the label on the existing water filter, to ensure you order the exact model that's compatible with your applicance.

Best deals refrigerator water filters

When it comes time to replace your refrigerator's water filter, you have two options. Purchase the replacement filter from the same company that makes your refrigerator, or seek out a less expensive but compatible filter from an independent company.

Aqua Fresh, 4U Pure, Glacier Fresh, Waterdrop and Water Specialist, on an Amazon, sell water filters for a wide range of popular refrigerator brands and models. These companies often sell a two- or three-filter pack for less than the cost of one name-brand refrigerator water filter.

We recommend water filters that remove chlorine, heavy metals, turbidity, sediment, rust, pesticides and lead, while at the same time eliminating odors or a bad taste.

Pro Tip: If you purchase water filters from Amazon, you can save an extra 10% on each order when you sign up for a subscription. Just choose the number of filters you want per order and the frequency you'd like the filters shipped.

If it's time to replace your entire refrigerator, we're here to help with our coverage of the best refrigerators of 2024.