Turn your power drill into a scrubber with these awesome spring cleaning attachments

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Scrubit

Do you have a handheld power drill sitting in your toolbox? Have you been wondering what else it can do besides drill holes? You're in luck -- especially if you're deep into your spring cleaning. Amazon offers a handful of scrubber attachments you can use to make certain cleaning tasks faster, less tiring -- and maybe even more fun. We also have a recommendation for the perfect cordless drill, if you haven't gotten one of those yet.

Dewalt 20V Max cordless drill: $99 (save 45%)

Amazon

We're huge fans of the popular Dewalt 20 Max cordless drill, which happens to be on sale at Amazon for just $99 (which is 45% off it's usual price). However, virtually any handheld drill can be used with the scrubber attachments featured in this roundup.

This powerful drill comes with one rechargeable battery pack and a charger, along with a handy contractor bag to carry all of its components. The drill has a maximum rotation speed of 1,500RPM. It also features 16 clutch positions and delivers 300 unit watts of power out, which makes it ideal for a wide range of applications.

The Dewalt 20V Max also provides a 0.5-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck that offers a tight bit gripping strength, along with an ergonomic handle for superior comfort and control. What's also super convenient is that the removable battery. It comes with the drill and also works with many of Dewalt's other handheld power tools.

5 best drill scrubber attachments for spring cleaning

Our in-house team of home DIY project experts have curated this roundup of the best scrubber attachments for use with virtually any handheld drill. Any of these attachments will make cleaning bathroom surfaces, floors and other surfaces much easier. In fact, you'll find scrubber attachments designed for vehicles, tile, kitchen appliances, boats and all kinds of dirty surfaces. The trick is choosing the best scrubber attachment for the cleaning task at hand.

Best multi-purpose drill brush power scrubber set: Useful Products medium drill brush power scrubber

Amazon

This drill scrubber set includes three brushes that are ideal for windows, tile, showers and a bathtub. These are medium stiffness, nylon brushes that easily attach to any handheld drill. The brush bristles won't scratch tubs, sinks, baseboards, fiberglass shower enclosures, grout, shower door tracks or porcelain tile.

Each brush is equipped with a 0.25-inch quick-change shaft. Since each brush is a different size, this makes it easier to reach small crevices, while also being able to clean larger flat surfaces faster and more efficiently.

Included in the set is a four-inch-diameter round brush, a 3.5-inch-long and 3.25 inch-wide rounded brush, and a 2-inch-diameter round brush.

Best drill brush power scrubber set for cars: Soft drill brush power scrubber by Useful Products

Amazon

Also from Useful Products, this drill scrubber brush set includes three soft bristle brushes -- useful, indeed, for cleaning inside or outside of a vehicle. They also work nicely on furniture, carpeting and windows.

The rounded brush in the set is ideal for cleaning interior corners or wheel spokes, while the four-inch-diameter brush can be used on carpets, floor mats, tonneau covers and door panels. Use the two-inch diameter brush for a vehicle's grill and wheel recesses.

Each brush has a rugged steel, .25-inch, quick-change shaft that fits virtually all handheld drills and drivers.

Best drill brush multi-pack: Holikme 20-pack drill brush attachments set

Amazon

Whether you're doing spring cleaning around the house, on a boat, in a bathroom or in and around your vehicle, this 20-piece drill brush set has the attachments you need to quickly get the job done.

The set includes an assortment of eight medium scrub pads, six scouring pads (with different stiffnesses), three sponges, a wool buffing pad and power scrub brushes. You also get one backer and one extension rod that works with any of them.

In most cases, you'll attach the brush to the backer and then the backer to your drill. The diameter of the rod that connects to the drill is a standard 0.25 inches.

Best drill brush scrubber set for bath and kitchen: RoboScrub 6-pack drill brush set

Amazon

This is a package of six identical deep cleaning, scratch resistant scrubbing pads that can be used on a wide range of bathroom and kitchen surfaces. It also works to clean certain appliances, like an oven. Other uses include giving your patio furniture a good cleaning for spring, or using it on fiberglass boats.

Using one of these brushes in conjunction with a handheld drill makes cleaning and scrubbing surfaces up to five times faster. You can use these pads with regular cleaning solutions or stain removers. They're great for getting rid of soap scum, water stains and mineral deposits in showers, tubs and toilets, but work just as well on any hard surface that requires scrubbing.

The kit includes six scrubbing pads and one velcro backing pad that connects directly to the drill.

Best drill brush power scrubber for heavy-duty cleaning: Scrubit drill brush scouring pads

Amazon

These heavy-duty scrubbing pads are perfect for those intense cleaning projects that require scouring. You get three red scrubbing pads and three stiffer green scouring pads.

Whether you're looking for a tile cleaner, an easy pot scrubber, or a drill scrub brush to tackle tough dirt that ordinary scouring pads can't handle without you having to break a sweat, this set has you covered. And at just $13, it represents a fantastic deal.

For even more advice on how to clean your home for spring (and save money in the process), stay up to date on all of our home, kitchen and outdoor coverage, which we're continuously updating.