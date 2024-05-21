Fight mosquitos with the best repellent tech for summer

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you're hiking, barbecuing in your backyard, relaxing in your favorite hammock, camping, gardening, entertaining in your yard, or walking your dog, one of the most annoying things about being outside are the mosquitos. While most humans hate mosquitos, they play an important role in our ecosystem, but that doesn't mean you need to accept being bitten by them every time you go outdoors this summer.

Here are some tech-oriented solutions that'll help keep those pesky bugs away from you.

Best anti-mosquito tech in 2024

Our in-house team of outdoor and tech experts have curated this roundup of easy-to-use, technology-based tools and gadgets that can help control mosquitos.

Best for small outdoor areas: Thermacell Patio Shield

Thermacell

This handy device provides hours of scent-free, mess-free defense against mosquitoes. No batteries or cords are needed. This makes the Patio Shield a convenient and portable outdoor option for mosquito protection.

Available in four colors, the Thermacell Patio Shield creates a 15-foot zone of mosquito protection. It's powered by a safe and compact 12-hour fuel cartridge. This device is a great alternative to applying sprays or lotions on your skin.

Thermacell uses a synthetic allethrin formula that's inspired by repellent extracts found in plants. It's been independently tested and EPA-reviewed for safety and effectiveness. It's both people- and pet-friendly.

The package include one repeller, one 12-hour fuel cartridge and three 4-hour repellent mats. Replacements are sold separately from Thermacell.

Best for personal use: Themacell MR450 Armored

Thermacell

Ideal for hiking, fishing or spending time outdoors, this personal MR450 mosquito repeller is easy to use and provides hours of scent-free, mess-free mosquito defense. It fact, it creates a mosquito-free barrrier around you that covers up to a 15-foot diameter.

The unit comes equipped with an easy-to-grip rubber coating and belt clip for transport when not in use. It offers quiet ignition and an accessory mounting system combined with a re-engineered grill and switch. The MR450 Armored is powered by a safe and compact fuel cartridge. It emits scent-free repellent that drives away mosquitoes without having to apply sprays or lotions on your skin.

The MR450 includes one repeller, one 12-hour fuel cartridge, three 4-hour repellent mats and one belt clip. Replacement cartridges and repellent mats (required) are available from the Thermacell website.

Best wearable mosquito repellent: Radarcan R-100 Plus

Walmart

Designed to be worn around your wrist (like a watch) or placed near your body, the Radarcan R-100 Plus is a portable mosquito repeller that uses ultrasonic sound to drive those pesky bugs away.

The wristband comes in several colors and is made from silicone that's durable and hypoallergenic. It's designed for outdoor use. The unit relies on ultrasonic tech that emits sound that repels mosquitoes without chemicals or traps. It's battery operated. One CR2023 battery is designed to provide up to 10 months of power (assuming you use the device for up to four hours per day).

On the face of the R-100 is a small LED status indicator that lets you know when it's working. There's also a small on/off button. When turned on, the R-100 Plus offers about a six foot barrier of protection against mosquitos.

Best for camping: Thermacell Backpacker

Thermacell

Perfect for backpackers and camping, this portable Backpacker mosquito repeller from Thermacell is easy to use and provides hours of scent-free, mess-free mosquito defense within up to a 15-foot radius.

It requires no batteries or cords. Instead, the device utilizes the same camping gas canisters (not included) that backpackers and campers likely already use.

This unit has a lightweight design (weighing about 4.0 ounces) and offers a compact size. It's designed to provide dependable performance up to an elevation of 7,000 feet. Using one four-ounce gas canister, the device operates for up to 90 hours. You'll get up to 360 hours using a 16-ounce canister.

Keep in mind, the Backpacker is only compatible with valves designed to the EN417 specification. In addition to the gas canisters, the Backpacker requires unscented repellent mats that last up to 4 hours each and change color when time to replace them. These mats use a synthetic allethrin formula that's inspired by repellent extracts found in plants.

The Backpacker is designed for outdoor use only. It includes one repeller, four 4-hour repellent mats and one water-resistant travel bag. Replacement repellent mats are available from Thermacell.

Best for indoor/outdoor spaces: Sequoia Mosquito Warden MW

Lowe's

The Mosquito Warden MW is designed for use indoors or outdoors. It will help control mosquitos without using any harsh chemicals. It generates no unpleasant fumes. Instead, this unit relies on CO² scent, combined with a light that attracts mosquitoes.

Each Mosquito Warden MW unit covers an area up to 1,100 square feet, although you can use multiple units (spaced apart) to cover larger areas. What we like about this device is that it works to rid your space of mosquitos, gnats, gophers, Japanese beetles, moles, moths, roaches, scorpions, slugs, snails, stick bugs, wasps, yellow jackets and other creatures. However, it's safe for people, plants and pets.

It operates silently and comes with a limited five year warranty. The included LED bulb has a working life of 50,000 hours (up to six years). To function, the unit must be plugged into electrical power. It does not work using a propane tank like many competitors.

Best solar-powered option for yards: Sayneep Solar Bug Zapper

Amazon

Because the Sayneep Solar Bug Zapper is solar-powered, you can set it up on your porch or patio and let it do its job. The solar panel is used to recharge the unit's internal 4,000 mAh battery. The battery can also be recharged via a USB connection. The unit takes about three hours to fully recharge.

This bug zapper measures 5.1 x 5.1 x 9.4 inches and uses multi-wavelength UV light to attract insects. It offers up to a 2,100-square-foot coverage range. You can adjust the mosquito killer to automatic mode by pressing the light sensor button; the cordless bug zapper will automatically turn on in the dim light and turn off in strong light.

In addition to ridding your outdoor living space of mosquitos, it also works against other flying insects including gnats, flies, moths, wasps and house flies.

The unit itself features a rugged and weatherproof ABS housing. It's IP66 rated to be waterproof, so it's resistant to rain or snow. The bug zapper can be placed on a flat surface or hung it up using a hook. Amazon is currently offering a 20% off instant coupon, which brings the price to $35.

Best for up to 1-acre yards: Mosquito Magnet MM3300B Executive

Amazon

The Mosquito Magnet MM3300B Executive uses a propane tank for power and is designed to attract, trap and kill mosquitos and other flying insects. It covers up to an acre of outdoor space.

The unit uses what the company calls "CounterFlow Technology," which incorporates carbon dioxide, heat and moisture to lure insects to the propane-powered trap. The powerful vacuum then sucks the bugs into the net. Once installed, the unit starts working immediately. You'll see noticeable results within seven to 10 days of continuous use.

We love that this unit is cordless, so you can position it anywhere in your yard. The required propane tank is not included.

Since mosquitoes only become active when the outdoor temperature is at or above 50 degrees, and they're most active at dawn, the Mosquito Magnet Executive can automatically adjust to these conditions, ensuring optimal mosquito control, while virtually eliminating propane and attractant waste. For optimal results you'll want to run the trap 24 hours a day to break the breeding cycle of the mosquitoes.

