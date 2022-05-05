Best selling riding mowers you can buy right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Greenworks via Tractor Supply Co.

Spring is here, and the itch has returned -- the itch to own a sweet, sweet riding mower. Maybe you need an upgrade for your old push mower, or maybe you're done dreaming about taming your lawn from behind the wheel or controls of a grass-cutting beast. Whatever your reason, the point is: You want one. Here's a look at some of the most popular riding mowers that you can buy today via Tractor Supply Co., Amazon and Walmart.

Top products in this article:

50" Toro TimeCutter zero-turn riding mower (75753), $4,300

Greenworks Pro 42" 60V battery/electric CrossoverT riding lawn mower (7409002), $4,000

Troy-Bilt Bronco 42" 19 HP Briggs & Stratton automatic drive gas riding lawn tractor with mow in reverse, $2,249

If you've ever searched for a mower online, then you'll know it's not necessarily easy finding one that'll ship to your address, especially if you live in California, where emission requirements now limit your buying options. But we kept looking until we found models that (mostly) didn't have noted restrictions. These top-rated and top-selling riding mowers are from big brands like Toro, Troy-Bilt and more.

Let's get this riding-mower show on the road!

(For more environmentally friendly lawn-mowing options that can be shipped to California -- be sure to check out our rundown of electric mowers that won't leave you smelling like gasoline exhaust.)

50" Toro TimeCutter zero-turn riding mower

Toro via Tractor Supply Co.

A zero-turn riding mower is controlled via steering levers, and offers a 180-degree turning radius. The zero-turn machine is usually heavier, and able to cover ground faster than a standard, steering-wheel-equipped riding mower.

The Toro TimeCutter (75753), like all Toro riding mowers, is a zero-turn machine. The made-in-the-USA model featured here boasts a 50-inch, Toro IronForged deck of 10-gauge steel.

Power-wise, this Toro is a gasoline-powered, rear-wheel-drive machine with a 726cc, V-twin Kawasaki engine that can hit speeds of up to 7 mph. All this, plus it sports a built-in cup holder.

"This is a fantastic machine…," began a review from a noted "Verified Product Owner" on the Tractor Supply Co. site. "It cuts down even the tallest weeds in half the time of others.

Please note, Tractor Supply Co. says this mower cannot be shipped to Alaska or Hawaii. And, per Toro, California-based shoppers should always look for Toro mowers that say "California Model" in the product description. (Yup, the model featured here fits the bill!)

50" Toro TimeCutter zero-turn riding mower, $4,300

Troy-Bilt Bronco 42 with 42" 19 HP Briggs & Stratton riding lawn mower

Troy-Bilt via Walmart

True to its model name, the Troy-Bilt Bronco 42 features a 42-inch steel deck and a rear-tow hitch. The gas-run, steering-wheel-equipped mower is powered by a 540cc Briggs & Stratton engine, and features Troy-Bilt's foot-pedal-controlled AutoDrive transmission. It's even got headlights. Add a mulch kit (sold separately) for more versatility.

You can get this riding mower directly via Troy-Bilt, or Walmart. At last look, Troy-Bilt had the cheaper price.

Troy-Bilt Bronco 42 with 42" 19 HP Briggs & Stratton riding lawn mower, $1,999

Greenworks Pro 42" 60V battery/electric CrossoverT riding lawn mower

Greenworks via Supply Tractor Co.

If you want a powerful riding mower without the trips to the gas station (or the exhaust) that are part of the gas-powered experience, then this battery-run model from Greenworks may be the ticket. The Greenworks Pro 60V riding mower (7409002) is powered by six 60 V, 8.0 Ah batteries that are supposed to deliver 2.5-acres worth of lawn-cutting action on a single charge. The machine features a 42-inch steel deck, a mulch blade, LED headlights, arm rests and a cargo bed that can haul up to 200 pounds.

"Love it! The batteries charge quickly and last more than I need to cut my acre," went a five-star review by a "Verified Product Owner" on the Supply Tractor Co. site.

The mower comes complete with three turbo-battery chargers.

Greenworks Pro 42" 60 V battery/electric CrossoverT riding lawn mower, $4,000

Ariens Edge 52" 726cc zero-turn mower

Ariens via Amazon

The Ariens Edge zero-turn, gas-powered riding mower comes in three different deck sizes: 34-inch; 42-inch and 52-inch. The 52-inch model, currently one of Amazon's 100 top-selling riding mowers and tractors, boasts a 726cc Kawasaki FR651 engine and a foot-operated deck lift. The deck is made of 11-gauge steel.

The list price on this machine is $3,499. And while it costs more than that right now on Amazon, shipping is available via the e-commerce giant -- and it's free.

Ariens Edge 52" 726cc zero-turn mower, $4,496

Troy-Bilt Pony 42 riding lawn mower with 42" deck and 439cc 17HP Troy-Bilt engine

Troy-Bilt via Walmart

The made-in-the-USA Troy-Bilt Pony 42 features a 42-inch steel deck, with a rear-tow hitch. The steering-wheel-controlled machine with headlights boasts a seven-speed transmission and a 439cc 17HP Troy-Bilt engine. Like the Troy-Bilt Bronco 42, you can add a mulch kit (sold separately).

Troy-Bilt Pony 42" riding lawn mower tractor with 42" deck and 439cc 17HP Troy-Bilt engine: $1,899

Troy-Bilt Pony 42" riding lawn mower tractor with 42" deck and 439cc 17HP Troy-Bilt engine: $2,190

Related content from CBS Essentials: