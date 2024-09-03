The 6 best leaf blowers for fall 2024 can blow away the competition

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With the autumn season upon us, in many parts of the country, this means one thing -- the leaves on the trees will eventually fall to the ground. And if you like to maintain a pristine yarn, gathering and removing those leaves can be a pain. One solution: Invest in a powerful leaf blower.

Pro Tip: To reduce noise and maintenance, we recommend a battery-powered leaf blower and investing in at least two batteries for it.

What is the best leaf blower?

Unless you have a gardener, chances are, leaf collection and disposal is all your responsibility. Forget using a traditional rake. Check out these powerful leaf blowers that reduce the labor and time required for this dreaded seasonal task. Our team of in-house home and garden experts has curated this roundup of the best leaf blowers for fall 2024.

Best leaf blower: Worx Trivac 3-in-1



This leaf blower from Worx is a corded, electric, three-in-one tool that blows, mulches and collects leaves. Because it's a plug-in tool, it's less expensive than battery- or gas-powered units, but a long extension cord (sold separately) is required. So you don't have to worry about recharging batteries or dealing with the maintenance associated with a gas-powered leaf blower.

You can use the Worx Trivac 3-in-1 as a traditional blower, or adjust the 12-amp motor to serve as a vacuum and mulcher. It even collects the leaves in a bag for easy disposal. And best of all, the mulcher reduces what would otherwise be up to 18 bags of leaves into just one.

The blower is able to generate up to 210 miles-per-hour air flow, but is adjustable. You can use it for everything from light-duty sweeping to blasting away leaves. We chose the Worx Trivac 3-in-1 as out top pick, because it offers good value and versatility at a low cost. And it comes from a highly reputable brand. Based on more than 10,600 user reviews, this leaf blower has earned a 4.2-star out of five rating, so it's generally well liked.

Best budget leaf blower: Lazyboi LA808



When a leaf blower uses rechargeable batteries, you get added maneuverability and convenience, since you don't have to deal with a long extension cord. This low-cost Lazybio LA808 is a 21-volt, cordless lead blower that comes with two batteries and a charger.

The blower has two speed options. It can be ramped up to the maximum air speed of 150 miles per hour, although, when turbo mode is engaged, it uses a lot of power and drains the battery faster. Turbo mode does, however, efficiently tackle stubborn debris, which makes yard cleanup a breeze.

The batteries offer up to 30 minutes of power when the leaf blower is set at low speed, or between 10 and 20 minutes in high-speed mode.

The unit itself weighs just 3.5 pounds and features an ergonomic body that reduces user fatigue by up to 30%. Meanwhile, the rubber grip offers non-slip support, making your work easier and more comfortable. The biggest drawback to this unit is the short battery life, but competing leaf blowers with higher-capacity batteries cost two to three times more.

Best low-noise leaf blower: Ryobi RY40440



Here's a leaf blower that relies on 40-volt rechargeable batteries. We like this unit because it operates on the quieter side, generating no more than 57 decibels when the motor is generating air flow at up to 190 miles per hour. While it's not the least expensive leaf blower option, the RY40440 offers really good value for the money.

This leaf blower weighs in at under 17 pounds. It comes with two 4 Ah batteries and a charger. It's powered using an intelligent, brushless motor that delivers maximum power for enhanced performance and a longer motor life.

The jet fan design delivers an impressive 730 CFM of clearing power to easily blow through the toughest cleanups. This blower features a turbo button and variable-speed trigger, which allows you to control the output of air. One notable feature is cruise control. This feature means you don't have to continuously hold down the trigger with a finger while the blower is on.

Best leaf blower with vacuum and bag: Black & Decker BV6000



We're fans of leaf blowers that double as mulchers and leaf vacuums. The Black & Decker BV6000 handles all three of these tasks with ease. Plus, it comes with a disposable leaf bagging system.

The blower has two speeds and coverts from a blower to vacuum with a single button press. At maximum speed, you can expect airflow up to 250 miles per hour. We like that the high-impact metal fan helps prevent clogging during the mulching process. So you can grind up to 16 bags of mulched leaves and debris down to just one. Plus, the motor generates 50% less noise than Black & Decker's previous model.

The BV6000 is a corded electric unit, so an extension cord (sold separately) is required. The unit, however, has a built-in cord retainer to keep the extension cord in place and plugged in for uninterrupted use.

Best battery-powered leaf blower: Greenworks BL80L2510



When it comes to battery-powered lawn tools, we're huge fans of the Greeworks and Worx brands. Both companies manufacture well-designed and durable products that use long life rechargeable batteries. The Greenworkx BL80L2510 leaf blower comes with one 80 volt, 2.5Ah battery and a charger.

Additional Greenworks batteries are sold separately ($240), but Amazon also sells compatible batteries from Bonacell, priced at just $119 each. We love that the same rechargeable battery is compatible with more than 75 other Greenworks tools.

This leaf blower runs using a brushless motor that generates airflow up to 145 miles per hour. This motor offers two times more torque and quieter operation than the company's previous battery powered leaf blower models.

You also get a variable speed option and cruise control feature. Each fully charged battery offers up to 19 minutes of run time. The biggest perk of using a battery-powered leaf blower is that it requires no gas or oil, so it generates zero emissions. And it's also lighter weight. The unit itself weighs just 10 pounds. Based on more than 3,200 user reviews on Amazon, this leaf blower has earned a 4.5-star out of five rating.

Best gas-powered leaf blower: Echo PB-9010T

Unless you're a professional landscaper or have a really large yard, a gas-powered leaf blower is probably not needed for easy leaf gathering and removal. Yes, gas-powered leaf blowers are more powerful and operate significantly longer than a battery-powered model, but these units are heavier, louder and require more maintenance, too.

The Echo PB-9010T is a backpack-style leaf blower that operates at a maximum volume of 80 decibels. So we recommend earplugs when using this or any similar leaf blower. This highly-rated unit weighs in at 27 pounds.

Built into this leaf blower is a two-stage air filter that extends the life of the two-stroke, 79.9-cc engine. You get a variable-speed, tube-mounted throttle with a convenient cruise control feature. Maximum airflow is up to 220 miles per hour.

If you're looking for a battery-powered version of this leaf blower, check out the Echo eForce 795 ($699). It also offers a backpack design and is almost as powerful as the gas model, but runs on rechargeable batteries.

