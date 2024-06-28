Best appliance deals during the LG 4th of July sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Not in the mood for an outdoor barbecue with family and friends this summer? Maybe you're an indoor person, and that's OK. We've found a terrific 4th of July sale on appliances at LG. Save at least 25% on many refrigerators, 25% on washers and up to 35% on many dishwashers when you purchase them separately, or get even better discounts when you bundle appliances together.

Right now, when you purchase certain washer and dryer sets, you'll get a bonus $200 discount on top of added savings. Some deals even include free installation and haul-away of your old appliances. And there are rebates offered for some major appliances, too.

Best appliance deals at LG's July 4th sale

LG has slashed prices on washers, dryers, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves and more. In addition to discounting individual appliances, you can save even more on appliance bundles. Here are some of the best deals on some of LG's bestselling and most highly-rated appliances.

LG 6.3 cubic-foot Smart ProBake convection electric slide-in range: $700 off

LG

This smart slide-in range can bake, broil, serve as a convection oven and as an air fryer. The cooktop offers dual and triple elements (which range from 6-inches to 12-inches in diameter) that let you adjust the size of the cooking area to accommodate different sizes of cookware. And when using the oven, the convection technology ensures even cooking when using one or multiple racks at the same time.

If you want to see how the cooking is going, simply knock twice of the door to turn on its interior light, or check in using the ThinQ smartphone app. You'll choose from bake, convection bake, roast, broil high, broil low, warm, keep warm, proof, frozen meal, air fry and slow cook oven modes.

One of our favorite features kicks in when it comes to cleaning the oven. You can throw out harsh chemicals and not have to worry about hard scrubbing. Simply stray some water inside the oven, turn on the 10-minute EasyClean feature and then gently wipe off the residue when the cleaning process is done.

The LG Smart ProBake convection range is perfect for roasting meats, baking and air frying -- all with no pre-heating or extra gadgets required. Thanks to the slide-in design, installation is easy. All of the range's controls, which include six knobs and a touchscreen, are accessible from the front of the appliance.

For a limited time, this $2,099 range is on sale for just $1,399, which is $700 off. But, if you bundle it with a microwave, you'll save an additional $200. Or, if you bundle it with a matching refrigerator, you'll save an extra $400 (beyond the discounted price of both appliances).

LG 7.3 cubic-foot smart electric double oven slide-in range: $400 off

LG

When you need to prepare multiple foods at the same time, this double oven range is perfect. It's a smart electric range that offers multifunctional capabilities with air fry and air sous vide modes, in addition to baking and broiling modes that use the latest convection technology.

The cooktop has a cooking element that can bring water to a boil in less than 90 seconds, along with other elements that are adjustable, so they can accommodate difference sizes of cookware. And the oven's convection technology ensures even cooking. This range also features LG's InstaView and EasyClean features (where you can see inside the oven and easily clean it). It also supports the ThinQ mobile app, so you can remotely control the appliance from your smartphone.

Choose between a print-proof stainless steel or black stainless steel finish. During LG's July 4th sale, you'll discover this range has been discounted by $400, which brings the price down to $2,599. However, if you purchase an LG microwave at the same time, you can take an additional $200 off the bundle price.

By bundling this range with an LG refrigerator, you'll save up to an additional $400. The matching LG Comfort smart dishwasher with QuadWash is also on sale for $649, which represents a $350 savings, while the matching 28 cubic foot smart French door refrigerator is currently on sale for $1,300 off, so you'll pay just $1,800 (before the additional multiple appliance discount).

LG 2 cubic-foot over-the-range microwave: $299 (save $160)

LG

LG offers a full line of versatile, over-the-range microwaves. This model is currently on sale for $160 off, so you'll pay just $299. It offers a 2 cubic-foot capacity and the ability to control it using the ThinQ mobile app.

We're fans of the microwave's sensor cook feature. It determines when your food is ready using humidity-sensing technology. This, combined with the microwave's auto cook feature, take the guesswork out of preparing many types of food.

Also, you can use the ThinQ app and your smartphone's camera to scan the barcode on some packaged frozen foods. The app with then send the cooking instructions to the microwave, so you can prepare that food perfectly just by pressing the Start button.

The microwave comes in your choice of print-proof stainless steel or black stainless steel, so it's designed to match many of LG's other appliances, like the LG 6.3 cubic foot InstaView electric range, which is on sale for $999 (that's $250 off). But when you purchase this microwave and the range together, you can take an extra $100 off the bundle price.

LG 6.3 cubic foot smart induction slide-in range: $1,799 (save $500)

LG

Check out this slide-in range that offers LG's ProBake convection technology and air fry capabilities. What's normally a $2,299 appliance is currently $500 off, so you'll pay just $1,799 if you buy this appliance on its own. However, if you bundle it with a select LG microwave, you can cut an additional $200 off the total price.

In addition to controlling this range using the ThinQ app, you can also take advantage of ThinQ Up technology; download and install updates and additional cooking modes to the range using your smartphone as a conduit.

The cooktop offers multiple elements, including one that can bring water to a boil in less than 90 seconds. And using the convection technology, you can prepare foods on multiple racks and know they'll all be cooked evently.

LG 4.5 cubic-foot ultra large capacity smart front load washer: $799 (save $350)

LG

This year, LG has gone out of its way to include new technologies and AI into its washers and dryers, saving you time and energy. This LG washer can be monitored, controlled and updated using the ThinQ mobile app.

Meanwhile, new technology within the washer supports LG's TurboWash 360 feature, which can complete a load in under 30 minutes. The integrated AI can detect fabric types and adjust washer settings automatically to dispense the right amount of detergent and fabric softener with each load.

For a limited time, in addition to having discounted this washer by $350, which brings its price down to $799, LG is throwing in free installation and haul away of your old appliance. And if you act now, you can purchase the matching LG 7.4 cubic foot dryer for $350 off, so you'll pay just $799 for it. But, when you purchase both appliances together, you'll save an additional $200 off the total.

LG 5.2 cubic-foot smart front load washer: $1,199 (save $300)

LG

This LG washer is ideal for busy families that create plenty of dirty laundry. The TurboWash feature will get each load done faster, while the AI will choose the best wash cycle and dispense the ideal amount of detergent (and fabric softener) for each load.

For people with allergies, this washer has a special wash cycle that removes common allergens from clothing and bedding, while a steam cleaning cycle can be used to help sanitize clothing or bedding. The washer comes in your choice of black steel or graphite steel.

During LG's July 4th sale, the price of this washer has been slashed by $300, which brings its price down to just $1,199. Meanwhile, you'll get an extra $200 off if you purchase the matching 9.0 cubic foot gas dryer at the same time. It's normally priced at $1,599, but is also on sale for $300 off. This brings the dryer's price down to $1,299. Thus, the washer and matching dryer bundle set can be purchased for $2,298 total.

LG 5.5 cubic foot mega capacity smart top load washer: $999 (save $300)

LG

The latest LG washers and dryers give you plenty of options. There are front loading and top loading models, each of which include the company's latest features, smart technology, AI assistance and contemporary design elements. This 5.5 cubic foot washer is no exception -- and it's currently on sale for just $999, which is $300 off.

This appliance features LG's new concave front design that makes it easier to reach into the washer to grab items at the very bottom. There's also a built-in water faucet, which is perfect for spot cleaning stains.

The AI can determine fabric type, so the washer can automatically choose the perfect wash cycle and proper amount of detergent. Of course, you can remotely control the washer using LG's ThinQ app. However, the onboard controls consist of an LCD digital dial control that's easy to navigate. In addition to displaying each wash cycle or feature, it also explains what each is best for.

And when LG releases software updates for the washer or introduces new wash modes, these can be downloaded and installed using the ThinQ Up feature of the ThingQ mobile app. This washer is available in matte black. The matching electric dryer is also on sale for $999 (which is $300 off). But when you purchase both appliances together, you'll save an additional $200.

LG single unit front load WashTower: $1,799 ($800 off)

LG

If you're laundry room is short on space, the LG WashTower features a 4.5 cubic foot washer and 7.4 cubic foot electric dryer that are attached vertically to save on floor space. During LG's July 4th sale, you can buy the WashTower for just $1,799, which is $800 off.

The washer and dryer rely on a single control panel. And both units offer LG's latest features -- from AI assisted sensors and settings, to the company's TurboWash 360 feature that can compete a wash load in about 30 minutes. There's also a steam cycle in the dryer to sanitize clothing, bedding, children's plush toys and decorative pillows.

Yyou get the cleaning and drying power of two full-size appliances, but the unit require half of the floor space. As a bonus, during LG's July 4th sale, the company is throwing in free installation and old appliance haul away.

LG WashCombo: $1,999 (save $1,000)

LG

Ideal for smaller households with just one or two people, who don't have a lot of laundry to keep up with, the LG WashCombo is a single, 5.0 cu. ft. capacity appliance that'll both wash and dry clothing. It uses an Inverter HeatPump and Direct Drive motor to maintain energy efficiency and quiet operation.

This appliance offers a sleek, ventless design that includes an easy to operate LCD digital dial control on the front. Of course, the WashCombo supports LG's ThinQ app, so you can monitor and remotely control it using your smartphone. And you can choose between a black steel or graphite steel model.

In addition to offering $1,000 off this appliance, which usually sells for $2,999, LG is throwing in free installation and old appliance haul away. We recently did a full review of the WashCombo. While we were generally impressed with its operation and value, we discovered that although LG promotes the unit can do a complete wash and dry cycle in just two hours, for us this took considerably longer.

LG Smart Mirror InstaView Max French door refrigerator: $2,999 ($1,100 off)

LG

The LG Smart Mirror InstaView MAX French Door Refrigerator is configured with a bunch of impressive features.

For starts, on the right door, there's an InstaView window. Knock twice on the window to see what's inside the fridge without opening the door and letting the cold air out.

And while most refrigerators can make generic ice cubes, this one can make four types of ice. This includes crushed ice, mini cubes or round 'Craft Ice' balls.

We love the cooling fan that activates when either of the doors are opened. This helps to maintain the cold interior. The unit's air flow system maintains humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher longer. Plus, strategically placed vents in every section surround your food with cool air no matter where you put it.

The refrigerator comes in your choice of stainless steel or black stainless steel. Right now, in addition to slashing $1,100 off the price, LG is offering free installation and haul away of your old appliance.

LG 27 cubic foot side-by-side door-in-door refrigerator: $1,499 (save $722)

LG

This bestselling refrigerator from LG has a side-by-side, door-in-door design and includes many of the new features the company is known for, including smart functionality, energy efficiency and AI features.

The right side door has a door-in-door design with adjustable shelves. This makes it easy to access items you want to grab quickly. You also get a dual ice maker that produces four types of ice.

This appliance comes in print-proof stainless steel. For a limited time, it's on sale for $722 off, so you'll pay just $1,499 -- and LG is throwing in installation and haul away of your old appliance for free.

Plus, you can save an additional $250 if you purchase this fridge along with a matching dishwasher, which is now on sale for $300 off, which brings its price down to $499. So, you can buy both appliances for $1,748 -- a total savings of $1,272.

LG 24" smart top control dishwasher: $849 ($450 off)

LG

This LG 24-inch dishwasher is on sale for $849 on its own (which is $450 off), but when you bundle it with a matching refrigerator, range, microwave, or any combination of these, there are even bigger discounts to be had.

This dishwasher offers a one-hour wash and dry cycle and uses steam to sanitize dishes, along with LG's Dynamic Heat Dry feature to speed up the drying process, reduce water spots and keep the appliance energy efficient.

Meanwhile, the high-pressure jets are 38% more efficient compared to previous models when it comes to cleaning dishes from multiple angles, while completely soaking them to remove even stubborn food residue. And if the dishwasher's built-in sensors detect even the smallest leak, the ThinQ app on your phone will notify you immediately.

Another of the dishwasher's useful features is an adjustable third rack. Inside the appliance are two LED interior lights, so when the door is open, you can clearly see everything that's inside. Choose between print proof stainless steel or black stainless steel.

Whatever you're shopping for during the July 4th weekend, you're sure to find some great sales by staying up-to-date on all of our deals coverage. However, if you're shopping for an individual appliance, our product roundups will help you choose the best options available. Check out our newly updated coverage of the six best washing machines for 2024, the eight best electric dryers for 2024, the best refrigerator to buy in 2024 and the five best induction ranges with a cooktop in 2024.