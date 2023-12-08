Watch CBS News
Watch "Hip-Hop At 50: Born in the Bronx," a CBS New York special presentation

Hip-Hop at 50: Born in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- The 50th anniversary of hip-hop has been celebrated in grand style throughout the year, with once-in-a-lifetime concerts and commemorations. 

This week, CBS New York is happy to be part of that celebration with our special presentation, "Hip-Hop At 50: Born in the Bronx." It's a music conversation with the icons who blazed the trail, and a look at what lies ahead. 

We start in the place where it all began with a visit to a small, non-descript party room in the Bronx, where DJ Cool Herc extended music beats with his two turntables to up the dance party ante -- and hip-hop was born.

Watch: CBS New York's Maurice DuBois reflects on 50 years of hip-hop

To commemorate, we spoke with two artists who were there at the very beginning: MC Sha-Rock, the first female rapper, and Grandmaster Caz, who wrote some of the rhymes – but was not credited or paid – for the iconic "Rappers Delight." The legendary Darryl McDaniels, DMC from Run DMC, also joins the conversation.

There's more conversation and music from two super groups that blazed the hip-hop trail: Sugar Hill Gang and Run DMC.

Watch: Who is the best hip-hop artist of all time? CBS New York weighs in

We also look to the future of hip-hop with a tour of the under construction Hip Hop Museum and speak to up-and-coming New York City hip-hop artist Jay Critch.

