Kamala Harris to visit Philadelphia for campaign rally with running mate Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Philadelphia on Tuesday with her running mate for a campaign event, a spokesperson for the campaign said.

Harris has not announced her running mate yet, but the decision is expected by Monday, CBS News has learned.

Harris will be interviewing potential vice presidential candidates this week. While about 10 hopefuls remain, a top tier of five people has emerged, CBS News reports. Those people are Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Shapiro has been campaigning for Harris in Pennsylvania, including a rally in Ambler with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday.

On Tuesday, he declined to answer directly when asked if he wants the job.

"I've said this before, I'll say it again: The vice president has a very deeply personal decision to make right now: who she wants to run with, who she wants to govern with, and who can be by her side when she has to make the toughest decisions for the American people," Shapiro said. "I trust that she will make that decision on her own terms when she is ready."

Whitmer and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said this week they are not being considered for the running mate role.