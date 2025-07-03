Vance Boelter, man charged in Minnesota lawmaker shootings, makes federal court appearance

Suspect in Minnesota lawmaker shooting say he wants "the truth" to come out

Vance Boelter, the man accused of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses, made another federal court appearance Thursday.

He waived his right to a probable cause hearing and a detention hearing he had scheduled. The hearing lasted less than 10 minutes.

He told the judge he was "looking forward to the truth about the 14th [getting] to the public."

"Especially by waiving these two things that gets to get that faster, where the truth can come out," Boelter said.

Boelter is accused of killing Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, as well as shooting state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, who survived. He was charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office with two counts of murder, two counts of stalking and two weapons charges. Boelter may face the death penalty if convicted. He also faces state charges, and could face life without parole if convicted.

Interim U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson on Thursday explained the federal case will precede the county's case because of the serious issues involved.

"This isn't just a murder case, this is a political assassination. And there is every interest in having the department of justice go first and that is typical in cases like this," explained Thompson.

The case will go directly to a grand jury, which is expected to hand down an indictment in mid-July.

Boelter, 57, appeared in court last Friday, where his defense was granted a motion to move his detention and preliminary hearing. He told the court he hadn't slept in about two weeks and complained of poor conditions at the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minnesota. The Sherburne County sheriff disputed those claims.

Boelter on Thursday again complained about his jail condition at Sherburne County Jail, saying he didn't like that the lights were on all the time. The judge told him the courts have no control over the lights.

After his previous hearing, Boelter was to be moved to a segregated area of the jail and taken off suicide watch.

Authorities say Boelter impersonated a police officer and shot the lawmakers and their spouses at their respective Twin Cities homes on June 14. He was arrested at his Sibley County home after a 36-hour manhunt that officials said was the largest in state history. Police recovered more than 50 guns from his Green Isle, Minnesota, home and his vehicle.