U.S. Attorney says grand jury indictment of Vance Boelter in Minnesota lawmaker shootings is first step in seeking death penalty

A federal grand jury Tuesday handed down a six-count indictment against Vance Boelter, the man accused of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses last month, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Boelter, 57, is charged with killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, as well as shooting state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, who survived.

The grand jury indictment includes:

Stalking of Melissa Hortman with intent to murder Stalking of John Hoffman with intent to murder Murder of Melissa Hortman (capital offense) Murder of Mark Hortman (capital offense) Shooting of Melissa and Mark Hortman Shooting of John and Yvette Hoffman and the attempted shooting of Hope Hoffman

If convicted on the stalking or shooting charges, Boelter could face a maximum sentence of life in prison. If convicted on the murder charges, he could face life in prison or the death penalty.

Joseph H. Thompson, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota, who led Tuesday's news conference, says the indictment includes a "notice of special findings," which he says is the first step in seeking the death penalty.

"The ultimate decision on whether to seek the death penalty will not come for several months," Thompson said. "And will ultimately be decided by Attorney General (Pam) Bondi with input from the Capitol Case Unit in the Department of Justice, along with this office and the victims."

U.S. Attorney shares details on Boelter's letter to FBI Director Kash Patel

While updating on the indictment, Thompson also shared details of a letter that his office says was written by Boelter with the hope that it would be delivered to FBI Director Kash Patel. In the letter, Boelter claimed to have been trained "off the books" by the U.S. military, and claimed he had performed missions for them overseas.

According to court documents, the letter had been written after the shootings of the Hortmans and Hoffmans.

Thompson added that Boelter also, in the letter, made claims that Gov. Tim Walz approached him and wanted him to kill Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith. Boelter allegedly claimed, in the letter, that he wanted to go public with that claim but that "people" threatened to kill his family if he didn't do it.

In the letter, he allegedly tried to communicate to Patel, "If you want me to turn myself in it need (sic) to be directly to you and then I need to be held at a military prison or on in asia (sic) or the middle East, or at least on a military ship over there."

Thompson suggested it would be speculation to declare whether the contents of Boelter's note were "a delusion" or whether they were an attempt to "misdirect our investigation or, frankly, to excuse his crimes."

"You should notice how I didn't fire one round at any police officers and boy did I have plenty of opportunity," Boelter wrote in the letter, court documents say.

Thompson previously said the federal case will precede Hennepin County's case because of the serious issues involved.

"Vance Boelter committed a terrible act of political violence and extremism — a targeted political assassination that was unprecedented in the state of Minnesota," Thompson said Tuesday. "It's been a terrible, personal tragedy for the Hoffman and Hortman families and something that has rocked the entire state of Minnesota and even the country."

Boelter also faces state charges, and could face life without parole if convicted on those.

Hope Hoffman released a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying, in part, "I feel relief today in knowing that the perpetrator of these heinous acts will be charged to the fullest extent of the law. Though I was not shot physically, I will now forever coexist with the PTSD of watching my parents be nearly shot dead in front of me and seeing my life flash before my eyes with a gun in my face."

Authorities say Boelter impersonated a police officer and shot the lawmakers and their spouses at their respective Twin Cities homes on June 14. He was arrested at his Sibley County home after a 36-hour manhunt that officials said was the largest in state history.

Earlier this month, Boelter made a court appearance where he waived his right to a probable cause hearing and a detention hearing he had scheduled. He told the judge he was "looking forward to the truth about the 14th [getting] to the public."

In a previous court appearance, Boelter told the court he hadn't slept in about two weeks and complained of poor conditions at the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minnesota. The Sherburne County sheriff disputed those claims.

Police recovered more than 50 guns from his Green Isle, Minnesota, home and his vehicle.

This story will be updated.