Security increased at Trump Tower in NYC after shots fired at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

NEW YORK -- The New York City Police Department has increased security at Trump Tower in Manhattan and at other New York City landmarks Saturday after shots were fired at former President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania.

"The events that unfolded at today's rally in Pennsylvania are horrific. Sending my prayers to former President Trump, his family, and everyone who was at today's event. Political violence has no place in this country. Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD is surging officers to certain sites across the five boroughs," New York City Mayor Eric Adams wrote on X.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said they are boosting security at various sites across the city "out of an abundance of caution." That includes Trump Tower and the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street. There will also be additional police at Foley Square and City Hall.

"While we are surging these resources, we want to be very clear that we see no nexus to NYC at this time," the spokesperson added.

Law enforcement stand guard outside of Trump Tower in New York City, after Former President Donald Trump was injured when shots were fired at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

Trump was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday when reporters heard numerous shots. Video captured by CBS News shows Trump touching his ear and then crouching to the ground. Some blood could be seen on his face. He was then rushed offstage by Secret Service and taken away in a motorcade.

A spokesperson for Trump's campaign said the former president is "fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

The Butler County district attorney confirms to CBS Pittsburgh that the gunman and an audience member have died. Two law enforcement sources told CBS News the gunman was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Stay with CBS News and CBSNewYork.com for the latest on this developing story.