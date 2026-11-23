Washington — President Trump hosted a gala Sunday night at his Northern Virginia golf club for investors in $TRUMP coin, a novelty product whose value rises and falls with the interest of buyers.

The event marked the third $TRUMP coin gala, in which those competing for access to the dinner and proximity to the president can try to do so by acquiring large quantities of the Trump-branded token, renewing questions about the potential for corruption as Mr. Trump's family venture conducts business with investors from around the world.

CBS News got an exclusive look via videos and photos from inside the event, where VIP attendees received Trump-branded watches and "Trump Victory" perfume. Guests mingled with celebrities like Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary and mentalist Lior Suchard.

A Trump-branded watch was among the gifts for attendees at a gala dinner for major purchasers of $TRUMP meme coin, held at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on Nov. 22, 2026. Morten Christensen / Obtained by CBS News

When the president took the stage, he spoke about the need for the U.S. to dominate in cryptocurrency, chips and artificial intelligence, which he referred to as "SI," or super intelligence.

"We have to remain number one in everything we do," Mr. Trump said. "If we are not going to do it, China is going to do it." He described himself as "the veto king of the world," to which the audience cheered.

Then, according to a video taken from inside the event, he took questions from the audience, including "What is your favorite Chinese food?" The president answered, "President Xi gave me great Chinese food. I have no idea what it was, but it was very good."

Mr. Trump said in his Q&A that he hoped Jensen Huang would return as Nvidia CEO after departing amid scandal earlier this month. (The following morning, the board announced Huang's return, and Mr. Trump said he'd "convinced them.")

"I'd love to see Jensen be able to go back into the company. I really would. I think that he's a real— he made a mistake. It was a big one, but he's a brilliant guy," Mr. Trump told the dinner crowd.

Regarding Elon Musk, the president said, "I've always said this about Elon, he's 80% super genius and 20% I refuse to say what that is," adding, "He is a very unusual guy."

Mr. Trump also praised the CEO of Anthropic as a "good guy" and remarked on the company's strong opening IPO.

"There should be some checks and balances," he said about the AI industry.

A mysterious attendee

Among those spotted in the crowd Sunday night was a woman who goes by Addy and leads FastX, a Singapore-linked company claiming to want to build a "Chinese $TRUMP coin community."

"We are the number one Trump holder now. We have over 2 million tokens," she said in a video posted to X before the event. "So later this month our team will attend a VIP reception with President Trump. So it's a big moment for us and the FastX community."

CBS News traced FastX's video to an office building in Singapore, but neither Addy nor anyone else was there.

A CBS News investigation found more than half the wallets that invested in $TRUMP coin to attend the gala used exchanges that bar American customers, suggesting they're based overseas. Cryptocurrency wallets are tools that allow users to store and interact with digital currencies.

The mysterious digital finance firm has sparked concerns about a foreign company investing millions to be in the same room with the U.S. president.

Corey Frayer, who works on investor protection at the Consumer Federation of America, a nonprofit public interest group, told CBS News it appears as if the president is "not making choices about public policy and what's in the best interest of the United States. He's making choices about what is most profitable to him."

Mr. Trump told "60 Minutes" earlier this month that he puts the country's needs first and has left his crypto dealings to his sons, who control his businesses through a trust.

"My sons run the company. It's hard to say to them, 'Don't do anything anymore for four years because I'm president,'" Mr. Trump said.

The president's financial disclosures show so far he's earned more than $600 million in royalties from the company that issues the crypto token.

"It is his most profitable, highest income, lowest margin company, and it is exclusively based on buying this access," Frayer said. "You're basically paying for thin air in exchange for this favor of meeting the president."

The website for the gala said no attendees would be granted a private meet-and-greet with the president. The videos obtained by CBS News show the president addressing the crowd, and there's no evidence of one-on-one conversations.

Neither the White House nor FastX responded to requests for comment. Fight Fight Fight LLC, the company that hosts the gala, also did not respond to requests for comment.

Ramy Inocencio and RJ Carrel contributed reporting.