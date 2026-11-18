After opening his wallet to assist Republican candidates in the 2026 midterms, billionaire Elon Musk said Wednesday he feels "pretty foolish" about spending hundreds of millions of dollars.

The world's richest man — who served in President Trump's administration in 2025 — also argued he is "not MAGA" and described his political beliefs as "quite moderate" during an interview at The New York Times' DealBook Summit.

Musk donated vast sums of money to super PACs backing House and Senate Republicans. One of his largest investments was in Texas, where over $150 million of his fortune was transferred to a group supporting Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

Those bets largely did not pay off. Democrats won large majorities in the House and Senate, with Paxton losing to Democratic candidate James Talarico, who made Musk's support of his GOP opponent part of his pitch to voters. Democrats also won the Texas governor's office, a notable shift for the state where Musk has based many of SpaceX and Tesla's operations.

Musk told interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin his objective in the midterms was to help Republicans hold on to their Senate majority in order to prevent either party from controlling the presidency and both houses of Congress in 2029 — a goal he said "failed."

"Obviously, the Republicans were routed in this election, and … I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it. Or maybe it would have been much worse without that," the billionaire said, adding that "probably if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money."

Musk later said his goal was to preserve some "checks and balances," calling himself "ideologically quite moderate" and saying he doesn't have any "extreme political views."

Sorkin noted that Musk has made controversial statements on immigration and "MAGA stuff."

Musk responded: "I'm not MAGA. ... I'm not sure what MAGA means, but I don't think I'm, like, if it means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don't have that. I think there are positives and negatives in both parties."

It's a change in tone for Musk, who joked in one 2024 Trump rally: "I'm not just MAGA, I'm dark MAGA." Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars assisting the Trump campaign and other GOP candidates that year, and later led the Trump administration's cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency. Musk and Mr. Trump had a brief falling-out last year, but Musk has appeared to maintain a close relationship with the president since then.

Musk traveled to China this week for Mr. Trump's trip to the country.

Musk's alliance with Mr. Trump has drawn scrutiny from Democrats, who have vowed to aggressively investigate the Trump administration when they take the House and Senate next year. Musk is expected to be one focus of their oversight probes.

In Wednesday's interview, Musk said he is not worried that Democratic Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa could pose problems to his businesses, saying, "Based on everything I've heard about her, I think things will be fine in Texas with Gina as governor."

"The new governor, actually, I think, is going to be quite moderate," Musk said. "I don't think she's sort of a far-left governor."

He also said some Democrats' comments accusing him of illegality are "a little over the top," telling The Times, "There are definitely a few people grumpy about ... my funding in this past election."

"Hopefully in this country, you still need to do an actual crime before you go to prison. Aspirationally, that should be how it works," he said.

Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona suggested he was unmoved by Musk's MAGA about-face.

"You are still getting a subpoena," Gallego wrote on X.