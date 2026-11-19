Anthropic is set to start trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Thursday morning after the AI company completed what's now the biggest initial public offering in history.

San Francisco-based Anthropic raised $81.3 billion, catapulting past SpaceX, which raised $75 billion when it went public in June. The IPO gives the maker of chatbot Claude a $1.5 trillion valuation.

Anthropic said Wednesday that it would offer 980 million shares of Class A common stock priced at $83 per share, allowing it to raise a record-breaking amount. Anthropic originally priced its shares in a range of $70 to $78, but ultimately bumped its IPO price per share amid a flood of investor demand.

Anthropic has previously said it will raise an additional $26 billion from a slate of other companies, including chipmaker AMD, chip infrastructure provider Broadcom, Google, Microsoft and Nvidia, bringing its fundraising total to around $107 billion.

Anthropic will make its official market debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Thursday, providing a key test of investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence companies.

Its IPO comes at a critical time for the AI industry, as investors are asking harder questions about the sector's growing losses, capital investments and returns, Sam Grelck, an equity strategy analyst at Truist Advisory Services, a unit of Truist Financial, told CBS News on Wednesday.

"I wouldn't view Anthropic's IPO as a verdict on AI, but the reception can give us another indication of investors' appetite for the AI theme after what's been a challenging few years," he said.

Anthropic announced its plans to go public in October, inviting investors to be part of what it called one of "seminal moments in human history."

The company is the first frontier AI lab to go public.