Washington — President Trump said Monday the U.S. government "has no reason to believe" that Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia as CEO "poses any risk to national security."

Mr. Trump posted on Truth Social shortly after Nvidia announced its board had reinstated Huang, who had resigned less than two weeks ago over an affair with a woman U.S. intelligence agencies suspected of spying for China. China has denied it.

Mr. Trump said in his post that U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche "has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct." CBS News has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.

Mr. Trump has been a vocal proponent of returning Huang to the company, after Nvidia's stock tanked in the wake of his resignation. Since his reinstatement was announced Monday morning, the stock has surged over 30%.

Huang has built Nvidia into one of the world's most valuable companies, with its high-powered chips emerging as integral to the race for AI dominance between the U.S. and China.

"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO," Mr. Trump wrote. "The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy. The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct."

"On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure," he continued. "Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company's compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security."

Huang had publicly advocated for his return to Nvidia, along with others in the tech industry, including SpaceX's Elon Musk.

Mr. Trump has said he was not told that Alice Huang was suspected of being a spy, although The New York Times reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio circulated a highly classified memo in May about the counterintelligence risk posed by Jensen Huang's affair.

Jensen Huang has agreed to publicly testify before Congress, although the date has not been set, a Senate Banking spokesperson told CBS News last week. Republicans and Democrats are applying increasing pressure to make Huang testify about Nvidia chips making their way into Chinese hands.

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was asked if the president understood the national security and regulatory risks Nvidia and Huang face, after Bessent had said Nvidia's board of directors needed "to go to the outside" to find a new CEO.

"Well, Jensen is on the outside now, so you know," Bessent said.

"I know the president said he should come back," "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan said.

Bessent then said of Jensen Huang, "Well, I said they should go to the outside, but he's on the outside now."