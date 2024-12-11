Sam Bankman-Fried charged with fraud and money laundering
Prosecutors allege the FTX founder defrauded customers by using their crypto to pay for debts incurred by his hedge fund.
Securities regulators claim Sam Bankman-Fried built a "house of cards" while telling investors their money was safe.
Bankman-Fried was arrested on charges including wire fraud and conspiracy related to the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange.
New crypto exchange chief points to massive failures under Sam Bankman-Fried ahead of House committee hearing.
DOJ officials want to investigate "allegations of fraud, dishonesty, incompetence, misconduct and mismanagement."
Bankman-Fried, who was once worth $26.5 billion, said he had one working credit card and $100,000 left in a bank account.
Recouped funds are a fraction of the billions of dollars thought to have gone missing from the exchange's coffers.
Some of those assets are believed to have been seized by government officials in Bahamas, where company is based.
Total value of cryptocurrencies has fallen more than $1 trillion this year as investor sentiment sours.
"New technology has made it easier for bad actors to take advantage of innocent victims," said one prosecutor.
Bankruptcy court documents offer a glimpse of just how much the Bahamas-based crypto exchange is in debt.
Some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment promoted crypto "Ponzi scheme" to investors, lawsuit alleges.
Bankrupt crypto exchange plagued by "complete absence of trustworthy financial information," CEO John Ray III said.
The Treasury chief told CBS News she expected inflation to ease thanks to a "resilient" U.S. economy, and said Biden's shift to EVs would become "less reliant on China."
"People are going to be waiting on the sidelines for a very long time," said one law professor of the exchange's account holders.
One of the world's most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges suddenly crashed and burned. Here's what happened.
CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned from FTX, which was facing a financial crunch and a federal probe.
World's third-largest cryptocurrency exchange spent big on Super Bowl ads and stadium names. Now it's trying to survive.
World's largest crypto exchange abruptly reverses course after having previously agreed to purchase FTX.
The deal, announced via Twitter, would make Binance an even more dominant player in the cryptocurrency industry.
About $718 million in digital assets were taken in October alone, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis.
Former CEO Alex Mashinsky withdrew about $10 million in crypto holdings, then resigned from the company last month.
Kardashian is paying the settlement without admitting to or denying the SEC's findings, the agency said.
Safeguarding your crypto fund boils down to practicing strong cybersecurity habits. Here's what not to do
Bill that would require crypto traders, brokers and other industry players to register with the government.
Twitter's new owner falls down a rung in wealth rankings for the first time since overtaking Jeff Bezos in 2021.
The subpoena is one of the latest moves by special counsel Jack Smith.
Angelo Badalamenti was best known for creating otherworldly scores for many David Lynch productions.
"Deep down I wanted something more, I wanted to be loved not for what I did, but who I was," House wrote.
Nuclear fusion has been considered the holy grail of energy creation that some say could save humans from extinction.
Wall Street jumped after a government report showed U.S. inflation slowed more in November than analysts had expected.
Drivers should make sure they secure any cargo to prevent spillage onto road, automaker Stellantis said.
Wall Street jumped after a government report showed U.S. inflation slowed more in November than analysts had expected.
Drivers should make sure they secure any cargo to prevent spillage onto road, automaker Stellantis said.
Price increases are slowing but have a long way to go before hitting the Federal Reserve's 2% target.
Congress will likely have to fund the government for one week to avoid a partial government shutdown.
President Biden is signing a bill that will give federal protection to gay and interracial marriages.
But the nail-biter race showed the renowned conservative firebrand's combative style is wearying voters in her conservative Colorado district.
Less than two-thirds of law enforcement agencies reported data on hate crimes to the FBI for 2021.
In a new series called, "The Checkup: With Dr. David Agus", celebrities like Amy Schumer, Nick Cannon, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin tell Dr. Agus about their health struggles. Dr. Agus joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his conversations with them and the new show.
In theory, somebody trying to buy a pack of cigarettes 50 years from now will need ID to show they're at least 63 years old.
Voters in the state in November approved restrictions on menthol cigarettes and flavored vaping products.
The coach was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Sunday after suffering "a personal health issue" at home, the school said.
"My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," the Twitter CEO wrote on Sunday.
The eight were handed sentences ranging from two to 18 years in prison for helping to provide weapons and hire the truck.
The parliamentarians urged the security services to tighten background checks, noting the "fragmented and complex" nature of the threat, driven largely by the internet.
Scientists at a U.S. government lab have announced a breakthrough in efforts to create technology that could one day offer humanity a clean, unlimited source of energy.
A judiciary official said the 26-year-old stood accused of "rebellion, membership in illegal gangs, collusion to undermine security" and "emnity against God."
Members of "The Army," as BTS fans are somewhat ironically known, replied with tears to a photo of Jin with his new haircut, bidding farewell to his bandmates.
"As a parent, I will now say things to my kids like, 'I don't know. I'm actually not sure. Give me a second,'" the actor said.
Hugh Jackman joins "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King to discuss his new film, "The Son." His performance is getting early Oscar buzz and recently earned him a Golden Globe nomination.
A growing number of states and the U.S. military have banned the Chinese-owned platform on government-issued devices.
U.S. officials have repeatedly warned that TikTok could pose a national security threat. The popular app is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. Scott MacFarlane takes a look at why it could pose a risk.
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
New crypto exchange chief points to massive failures under Sam Bankman-Fried ahead of House committee hearing.
In an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" correspondent Rita Braver recorded in 1998, then-27-year-old tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who was chief engineer and co-founder of Zip2, talked about his startup, and his predictions about the future of the internet.
The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday a monumental milestone in nuclear fusion research: a "net energy gain" was achieved for the first time in history by scientists from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm called it "one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century." Watch the announcement.
Watch the cosmos come to life as Geminids meteors speed through space at 78,000 miles per hour – more than 40 times faster than a speeding bullet.
The U.S. Department of Energy is expected to announce a major milestone in nuclear fusion research. Sources say scientists for the firts time have been able to produce a fusion reaction that creates a net energy gain to develop a limitless and clean source of power that would end reliance on fossil fuels. Lilia Luciano reports.
Duggan was classified as an "extreme high-risk restricted inmate" inside a maximum-security facility in Sydney, his lawyer said
The city agreed to settle lawsuits filed by Walker in federal and state court, his attorneys announced this week.
In the fifth episode of Missing Justice, the Northern Cheyenne tribe responds to Christy Woodenthigh's case and other public safety concerns.
The shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in May of 2021 was the worst mass shooting in Bay Area history. Authorities said the gunman worked there.
NASA is celebrating the success of its Artemis I mission after its Orion capsule returned to Earth over the weekend, completing a 25-day voyage around the moon. Mat Kaplan, a host of the Planetary Society's Planetary Radio, joins CBS News with more on the significance of the mission and what comes next for NASA.
NASA is celebrating the successful return of its Artemis I Orion spacecraft after the agency's most ambitious lunar mission in half a century. As Mark Strassmann reports, astronauts could be climbing aboard next.
The Orion spacecraft sent back some amazing pictures from its 25-day, 1.4-million-mile journey around the moon.
The successful return to Earth marks a major milestone in NASA's plans to return astronauts to the surface of the moon.
When a young mother disappears in Columbia, Missouri, investigators use DNA from a tree to help solve the mystery of what happened to her.
Prolific college football head coach Mike Leach has died, he was 61. In 2009, Scott Pelley profiled the Leach as he was leading the Red Raiders of Texas Tech.
CBS News medical contributor Dr, David Agus joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to talk about his new Paramount+ show "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus" and the increase of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
Argentina and Croatia will face off in the World Cup semifinals Tuesday for a spot in the final match. CBS News special correspondent James Brown, the host of "The NFL Today" and "Inside The NFL," joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the World Cup, Brock Purdy and the passing of NBA great Paul Silas.
CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green with more on the criminal fraud charges filed in the U.S. against Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX who was arrested in the Bahamas after the cryptocurrency exchange's collapse.