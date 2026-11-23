Nvidia's board of directors said on Monday that it has reinstated Jensen Huang as president and CEO.

The action comes less than two weeks after Huang resigned amid scandal over an affair with a woman U.S. intelligence agencies suspected of spying for China. China has denied it.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," board Chair Harvey C. Jones said in a statement on Monday. "We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company."

In a statement, Huang said he is "honored to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution."

He also thanked the company's board, interim CEO Colete Kress, and Nvidia staffers and shareholders.

"I can't wait to get back to work," Huang added.

Dan Ives, a tech analyst with Yorkville Ives, told CBS News that the board "had no choice" but to bring Huang back as CEO, saying that the executive's shock resignation earlier this month was becoming an "economic and global markets issue."

Nvidia makes advanced chips and other components that help power AI, which is driving economic growth in the U.S. and until recently had fueled record stock market gains.

"Nvidia is the linchpin to the global economy," Ives said.

After U.S. markets opened on Monday, Nvidia's stock soared nearly 30% on news of Huang's reinstatement.

— This is a developing story. Check back for updates.