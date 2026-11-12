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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns, board of directors announce

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Alex Sundby
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Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned effective immediately, the company's board of directors announced Thursday.

The decision came amid an investigation into Huang's affair with a woman U.S. intelligence agencies suspect was spying for China.

Nvidia's board had been preparing to oust Huang, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News Wednesday night,  plans that were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Jensen Huang
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at a conference on artificial intelligence on Oct. 21, 2026, in Berlin. John MACDOUGALL /AFP via Getty Images

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Edited by Paula Cohen

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