A mysterious digital finance firm with a CEO who goes by one name and plans to build a "Chinese $TRUMP coin community" appears to have rocketed into the top spot in the competition to attend President Trump's upcoming cryptocurrency gala dinner.

The firm FastX, which has ties to Singapore, claims to have amassed more than $2 million in $TRUMP coin in the past two months. The CEO of its parent company, who goes by Addy, is now boasting on social media about the potential to rub elbows with the American president.

"We are the number one Trump holder now. We have over 2 million tokens," a woman identified as Addy said in a video posted to X on Nov. 11. "So later this month our team will attend a VIP reception with President Trump. So it's a big moment for us and the FastX community."

The opaque nature of the event, in which those competing for access to the presidential gala do so by acquiring large quantities of the Trump-branded meme coin, has renewed questions about the potential for corruption as the president's family venture does business with investors from across the globe.

The event on Sunday, Nov. 22, will be held at the Trump National Golf Club outside Washington, D.C., and will seat the 185 largest holders of the $TRUMP coin — a novelty product whose value rises and falls with the interest of buyers.

The website of the Trump company that sells the digital coins, Fight Fight Fight LLC, displays a public leaderboard for the event. The list identifies the top 130 holders only by usernames and crypto wallets, but does not disclose who is behind them.

On its website marketing the dinner, the company says, "No attendees will be granted a private meet & greet with the President," but Mr. Trump is advertised as the featured speaker at the event.

Little is known about FastX or Addy. The company, a subsidiary of something called GA Ventures Ltd., appears to be less than one year old. Early in October, FastX threw a yacht party during the TOKEN2049 crypto conference in Singapore. Eric Trump spoke at the conference, where he promoted the growth of crypto during his father's presidency.

Eric Trump at the Token2049 cryptocurrency conference in Singapore on Oct. 7, 2026. Ore Huiying / Bloomberg via Getty Images

"America is doing so great right now," Eric Trump said on stage during the crypto event at the Marina Bay Sands. "The way it's embraced cryptocurrency under my father's administration has been amazing."

Just a few weeks after the Singapore conference, FastX landed on the $TRUMP coin leaderboard. FastX's main wallet now holds nearly 1.8 million $TRUMP tokens, about 66% more than the next closest holder.

The company boasted about it in another video posted on X, which appears to have been filmed in an office in Centennial Tower in the Marina Bay area of Singapore. CBS News determined the location based on the facades of buildings appearing in the background and an address previously listed in an archived version of the FastX website.

"We hold Trump coins because we believe in it," Addy said in the video.

CEO of GA Ventures,$TRUMP on FastX. The $TRUMP Hour. What it all means for FastX traders.



Everything you need to know. Watch below. https://t.co/tj4dLdUEIO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nJBqLl5Iak — FastX Exchange (@fastx_co) October 28, 2026

This comes as congressional Democrats, newly emboldened by sweeping midterm election victories, say they are preparing investigations into the president's crypto businesses.

Mr. Trump has earned more than $1 billion from his crypto ventures during his second term, according to financial disclosures, including at least $635 million in royalties last year from a licensing deal tied to the meme coin.

"Foreign nationals and bad actors are apparently only too happy to seek access and favors by buying into Trump's meme coin scheme," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, in a statement to CBS News. "He has put a 'For Sale' sign on the White House through the $TRUMP coin and other crypto dealings." Blumenthal is set to chair the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations when Democrats take control of the Senate in January.

Earlier this month, Mr. Trump addressed his crypto profits during an interview with "60 Minutes," saying he has left those ventures in the hands of his sons, who oversee the Trump Organization.

"I have a company. My sons run the company," he said. "It's hard to say to them, 'Don't do anything anymore for four years because I'm president.'"

Regardless of the scrutiny, planning for the gala is forging ahead. Last week, Fight Fight Fight — the meme coin's parent company tied to the Trump family — announced that four "legends" will be joining the president for the event: Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary, NBA champion Tristan Thompson and mentalist Lior Surchard. VIP attendees of the dinner are told to expect commemorative items including a Trump-branded watch and Trump-branded fragrance.

FastX representatives plan to attend the gala this weekend in Virginia, according to the video.

"It's a chance to meet the people who also support the Trump coin community," Addy said.

FastX also encourages users to join the company's "Chinese $TRUMP coin community," which is a curated feed of information about the meme coin, hosted by the cryptocurrency company Binance. Binance, whose CEO Chenpeng Zhao was pardoned by Mr. Trump in 2025, bars U.S.-based users from its platform. CBS News was automatically blocked from signing up on a U.S.-based computer.

FastX and GA Ventures did not respond to CBS News' request for comment.

Last month, CBS News reported that more than half of the crypto wallets on the Trump gala leaderboard at the time had used Binance or other crypto exchanges that prohibit U.S. users, suggesting many of the users were foreign-based.

At the time the gala contest closed Monday morning, 79 of the top 130 wallets had used a crypto exchange that bars U.S. users. Together, they hold about $8.8 million of the board's $9.5 million worth of $TRUMP coin.

"Got a question for Trump? Comment it below."

FastX has touted its prospective access to the U.S. president, offering followers the chance to submit questions that FastX claims it will pose to the president at the gala dinner.

In posts on X last month, FastX said, "Got a question for Trump? Comment it below," and said it "will put 10 randomly selected questions forward at the upcoming dinner." FastX later added the disclaimer, "Questions are not guaranteed to be asked."

Followers responded with questions focused on the U.S. war with Iran, the increase in prices of goods, and concerns about the stability of the crypto markets.

"Mr. President, you called yourself the first Crypto President," one X user wrote. "What's the one crypto law you want to get signed before this dinner ends?"

"Clearly this FastX $TRUMP coin promotion is a way to get their company a direct audience with the president," said Corey Frayer, the director of investor protection for the Consumer Federation of America.

"It's incredibly corrosive to people's faith in our democracy when the highest ranking official and most powerful person in the world is selling away government decisions to line his pockets, not to do what's best for Americans."

Neither the White House nor Fight Fight Fight responded to requests for comment.

Since the midterm elections earlier this month, crypto products tied to the Trump family have been trading at an all-time low. The price of $TRUMP coin fell to around 92 cents this week, down significantly from its 2025 high of $74 a coin.