Top news headlines of 2024, month-by-month

January

An opening is seen in the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX on January 7, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. A door-sized section near the rear of the plane blew off 10 minutes after Flight 1282 took off from Portland on January 5. National Transportation Safety Board via Getty Images

A Boeing jet made an emergency landing after a panel known as a "door plug" blew out mid-flight. The incident triggered a temporary grounding of Boeing's 737-9 MAX fleet … and an ongoing search for accountability.

February

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs were victorious in overtime at Super Bowl LVIII, making that team the first back-to-back NFL champs in 20 years.

March

In an aerial view, cargo ship Dali is seen after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A container ship struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing a partial collapse, six deaths, and the temporary re-routing of trade ships.

April

The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Fort Worth, Texas, April 8, 2024. AP Photo/LM Otero

A rare total solar eclipse was witnessed across North America, including in 15 U.S. states. Terrestrial business ground to a halt as dazzled earthlings gazed upward.

May

Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber (right) attends the emergency meeting, held by government council, following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior government officials in a helicopter crash in Tehran, Iran, May 20, 2024. Iranian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu/Getty

Iran's hardline president Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash. His more moderate successor, Masoud Pezeshkian, has advocated reforms … and has spoken out against the country's mandatory hijab law.

June

Claudia Sheinbaum, the presidential candidate of the ruling MORENA party, reacts as she addresses her supporters after winning the election, in Mexico City, on June 3, 2024. Raquel Cunha / REUTERS

Climate scientist Claudia Sheinbaum won Mexico's presidential election in a landslide, becoming the first female president in that nation's 200-year history.

July

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is swarmed by Secret Service agents after shots were fired during a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. Getty Images

An assassination attempt on Donald Trump left the former president bloodied but alive. One week later, President Joe Biden announced he was abandoning his bid for re-election … and Vice President Kamala Harris soon replaced him at the top of the ticket.

August

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris welcome Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva, all prisoners freed by Russia, as they arrive on Aug. 1, 2024, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Their release, negotiated as part of a 24-person prisoner exchange with Russia that involved at least six countries, is the largest prisoner exchange in post-Soviet history. Getty Images

The largest and most complex prisoner swap since the Cold War saw three Americans (including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich) return home after being wrongfully detained in Russia.

September

An aerial view of people standing near destroyed and damaged buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene flooding on Oct. 8, 2024, in Bat Cave, North Carolina. Getty Images

Hurricane Helene battered the southeastern U.S., killing more than 230 people and causing tens of billions of dollars in property damage.

October

Former President Jimmy Carter. CBS News

Former President Jimmy Carter marked a major milestone, becoming the first U.S. president to reach his 100th birthday.

November

Supporters arrive at an election night watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Evan Vucci/AP

Former President Donald Trump won re-election, decisively defeating opponent Kamala Harris, and becoming only the second president ever elected to serve non-consecutive terms.

December

Residents gather on a street in the Damascus suburb of Jaramana on Dec. 8, 2024, after Syrian rebels said that President Bashar Assad had fled the country. LOUAI BESHARA/AFP via Getty Images

Rebels overtook the Syrian capital of Damascus, forming a new government and ousting strongman Bashar al-Assad. After decades of repressive rule by the Assad family, Syrians face an uncertain future with trepidation … and hope.



