Top news headlines of 2024, month-by-month
Here's a look back at the year that was…
January
A Boeing jet made an emergency landing after a panel known as a "door plug" blew out mid-flight. The incident triggered a temporary grounding of Boeing's 737-9 MAX fleet … and an ongoing search for accountability.
February
The Kansas City Chiefs were victorious in overtime at Super Bowl LVIII, making that team the first back-to-back NFL champs in 20 years.
March
A container ship struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing a partial collapse, six deaths, and the temporary re-routing of trade ships.
April
A rare total solar eclipse was witnessed across North America, including in 15 U.S. states. Terrestrial business ground to a halt as dazzled earthlings gazed upward.
May
Iran's hardline president Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash. His more moderate successor, Masoud Pezeshkian, has advocated reforms … and has spoken out against the country's mandatory hijab law.
June
Climate scientist Claudia Sheinbaum won Mexico's presidential election in a landslide, becoming the first female president in that nation's 200-year history.
July
An assassination attempt on Donald Trump left the former president bloodied but alive. One week later, President Joe Biden announced he was abandoning his bid for re-election … and Vice President Kamala Harris soon replaced him at the top of the ticket.
August
The largest and most complex prisoner swap since the Cold War saw three Americans (including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich) return home after being wrongfully detained in Russia.
September
Hurricane Helene battered the southeastern U.S., killing more than 230 people and causing tens of billions of dollars in property damage.
October
Former President Jimmy Carter marked a major milestone, becoming the first U.S. president to reach his 100th birthday.
November
Former President Donald Trump won re-election, decisively defeating opponent Kamala Harris, and becoming only the second president ever elected to serve non-consecutive terms.
December
Rebels overtook the Syrian capital of Damascus, forming a new government and ousting strongman Bashar al-Assad. After decades of repressive rule by the Assad family, Syrians face an uncertain future with trepidation … and hope.
