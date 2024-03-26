Part of Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after being hit by large ship; cars in water

Part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday after being hit by a large container ship, sending cars into the Patapsco River, authorities said.

Part of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge is seen after it collapsed early on March 26, 2024. Port of Baltimore

The Baltimore City Fire Department told CBS News that at about 1:30 a.m., 911 calls started coming in saying a vessel hit a bridge column. It was unclear how many vehicles were on the span but "there was surely a large tractor-trailer" on it.

"There are at least seven people" in the river, and "the dive and rescue team has arrived on scene to locate the individuals."

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said on social media that, "Rescue efforts are underway. Please pray for those impacted."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.