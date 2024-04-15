Federal law enforcement investigating Baltimore bridge collapse, sources say

Federal law enforcement authorities are investigating the events that preceded the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The FBI currently has agents on the Dali, the shipping vessel that collided with the bridge, a noted change in posture. Six people are believed to have died after the collision.

The investigation, which appears to be separate from the ongoing National Transportation Safety Board probe, is being conducted by Maryland's U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI, entities that have had representatives at the crash site for weeks.

The Washington Post was the first to report the news of the federal investigation.

A spokesperson for the FBI said Monday in a statement, "FBI is present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court authorized law enforcement activity. There is no other public information available and we will have no further comment." A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed federal agents are aboard.

In a statement released Monday, the U.S. Attorney in Maryland, Erek Barron, said, "My office generally will not confirm the existence of or otherwise comment about investigations. However, the public should know, whether it's gun violence, civil rights abuse, financial fraud, or any other threat to public safety or property, we will seek accountability for anyone who may be responsible."

Attorneys for the corporation that owns the Dali did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed around 1:30 a.m. on March 26 after the Dali, a massive Singaporean-flagged cargo ship, crashed into a bridge column. According to the NTSB, the ship made mayday calls saying they lost power at 1:26 a.m. and a collision might be possible. Records from 911 indicated that officials asked police to block traffic on either side of the bridge shortly before the collision, with two emergency responders confirming traffic had been stopped on the north and south sides of the bridge.

But eight construction workers were on the bridge. Two were injured and survived, while bodies of another three have been recovered. The other three are presumed dead.