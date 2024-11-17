Bill Clinton on moving forward, urging citizens to "stand up for what we think is right"

They don't play "Hail to the Chief" when President Bill Clinton shows up anymore, but there is an equally welcome sound he still hears all the time. "We love you!" shouts one bystander in Harlem.

Here, a walk through the streets with Clinton feels a lot like a victory lap. The former president set up shop here shortly after he left office. Back then, he was only 54, newly unemployed, but determined to use his influence, contacts and know-how to make a difference as a private citizen.

Former President Bill Clinton greeting fellow citizens in Harlem. CBS News

He even said so in his final address to the nation: "In the years ahead, I will never hold a position higher or a covenant more sacred than that of President of the United States. But there is no title I will wear more proudly than that of citizen."

In the 24 years since he made that speech, Citizen Clinton has accomplished enough to fill several lifetimes – and the pages of a new book: "Citizen: My Life After the White House" (to be published Tuesday by Knopf).

Knopf

Asked what he was most proud of that he'd done in your time out of the White House, Clinton replied, "I think the thing I'm most proud of is that I proved that you can make a big difference as a private citizen."

By any measure, he's done that. Through his Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative, which partners business leaders with nonprofits, he's helped fund projects worldwide – to name a few, a program to help combat HIV/AIDS in South Africa, and a massive clean water project in Rwanda. Closer to home, his foundation helped with everything from the energy-saving retrofit of the Empire State Building in New York, to fighting drug overdoses in the heartland, to an upgrade of street lights in Los Angeles. They also helped fund construction jobs to rebuild crumbling infrastructure.

"We raised $16 billion from union pension funds to put people to work," he said. "It was the biggest in the country at the time. That's what I'm proud of, 'cause I think people are happy when they do things that actually make things better."

The president also hit the road for the Harris-Walz ticket in the final weeks of the campaign, and says he was disappointed, but not entirely surprised, by the result.

I asked, "Do you think part of the issue is that America is just not ready for a female president?"

"Maybe," Clinton replied. "I think in some ways we've moved to the right as a reaction to all the turmoil. And I think if Hillary had been nominated in 2008, she would've walked in, just like Obama did."

"Has the country changed?"

"Well, I think all these cultural battles that we're fighting make it harder in some ways for a woman to run."

"So, you think it has more to do with party than gender?"

"No," he said. "Although I think it would probably be easier for a conservative Republican woman to win."

"Than a Democrat woman?"

"Uh-huh. Because, I mean, that's what Maggie Thatcher did," said Clinton. "But I still think we'll have a female president pretty soon."

"How soon? Within your lifetime?"

"Oh yeah. Well, I don't know how long I'm gonna live. You're askin' an old man that question!" he laughed. "I hope I'm around for the next time. But now it's President Trump's turn in the barrel. It depends on what he does and how it plays."

Former President Bill Clinton. CBS News

We spoke this past week as the president-elect was in the process of naming his new cabinet, shaking up Washington, D.C., and beyond.

I asked, "Are the guardrails off?"

"Well, there's no obvious guardrail," Clinton replied. "The Senate's shown some indigestion about some of these suggested appointments. We'll see what happens there. You know, somewhere along the way, [Trump will] have to think about whether, at this chapter of his life, he still thinks the most important thing is to have unquestionable domination, 'cause that's not what a democracy is about."

"So you're saying President Trump might have a change of heart?"

"He might. I was raised in the Baptist Church. I believe in deathbed conversions! I think you can't give it up," Clinton said. "But I think the rest of us just have to be diligent, watch the signs, and be willing to stand up for what we think is right, even if they take a piece outta our hide."

In his book, the president writes candidly about his health issues, including his battle with weight. But he couldn't resist stopping into the famed soul food restaurant Sylvia's, if only for a cup of coffee.

I asked, "If you were eating here, what would you get?"

"In the middle of the afternoon? I would get some piece of pie."

"I know you talk about this in your book. You have to watch your diet a little bit now?"

"A lot," Clinton said. "It's unbelievable how low your metabolism gets."

If he's candid about his health, he's just as open about past controversies. Clinton writes about Monica Lewinsky, applauding her recent work on bullying.

Why make a point of doing that? He said, "Because I thought I needed to say something about it, and I wanted to be as helpful as I could to let her turn the page. I think she should be given a chance to build a life that is about her and the future, and not, you know, being whiplashed into an old story."

So, while he's mindful of the past, Bill Clinton keeps moving forward, making connections big and small, still trying – and often succeeding – in his bid to change the world.

"I don't mind it when people jump on me; I just talk to 'em," he said. "And I don't turn 'em all. You don't have to turn everybody; you just got to get enough.

"We just all need to loosen up and get back in the game. … There's one other thing, and I say this in the book many times: We all keep score. You've been doing this for a long time. You're keeping score in your mind about this interview compared to 15 others you've done. And I think the way I keep score is: Are people better off when you quit than when you started? Do children have a brighter future? And are we coming together instead of being torn apart? So, for me, it's enough if I can answer yes to those three things.

"I know there are no permanent victories or defeats in politics," said Clinton. "And I have no interest in being an armchair quarterback except to help my team perform better. And I think they have enormous talent. So, I wish 'em all well, and I'll try to help. But meanwhile, I'm gonna just suit up and do what I'm doing."

