Solar eclipse 2024 live updates and scenes from the path of totality
The sky will darken for millions in the U.S. on Monday as the 2024 total solar eclipse arrives and works its way across a swath of the country.
A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, casting a shadow that blocks out the light from the sun. The sun will appear to vanish behind the moon for minutes at a time as the eclipse travels along its "path of totality," starting on Mexico's Pacific Coast and moving northeast through more than a dozen states, from Texas to Maine, and into eastern Canada.
More than 31 million people live along the path of totality, and many more are flying or driving to witness the April 8 spectacle in person. Outside the path of totality, the rest of the continental U.S. will get to see a partial eclipse (if skies are clear) as the moon blocks a portion of the sun. It will be decades before the next total solar eclipse appears in the U.S.
Live coverage from CBS News will bring a front-row view of the eclipse to your TV, phone or laptop.
Countdown to the total solar eclipse
The eclipse first appears in the U.S. as a partial eclipse at 12:06 p.m. CDT at the Texas border near Eagle Pass, and progresses towards totality as the moon hides more of the sun. The total solar eclipse begins there at about 1:27 p.m. CDT.
Here's how long until the total solar eclipse starts in the U.S.:
How to know if your eclipse glasses are safe
The only glasses that should be used to look at a partially eclipsed sun are eclipse glasses that meet an international standard, ISO 12312-2, according to the American Optometric Association.
Don't use sunglasses, smoked glass, an unfiltered telescope and magnifiers or polarized filters as a way to view the eclipse. Looking at an eclipse without proper protection can cause eye damage.
Real eclipse glasses will have a notation about the international standard somewhere on their body, to verify that they reduce visible sunlight to a safe level, and block ultraviolet and infrared radiation.
Before buying, make sure the glasses are advertised as meeting this standard. And beware, there are many fakes on the market.
How to make solar eclipse glasses, cereal box viewers and pinhole projectors to watch the eclipse safely
While solar eclipse glasses are available for sale, there are several safe alternatives you can make or find at home to help you enjoy the eclipse, experts say.
If you have access, you can use No. 14 welder's glasses or aluminized mylar plastic sheets. You can also make a homemade pinhole projector using a piece of paper or create an eclipse viewer from a cereal box. Here are instructions.
Eye protection during the eclipse is important to prevent eye damage. Don't use normal sunglasses — they do not offer enough protection.
How to watch the total solar eclipse
- What: 2024 total solar eclipse
- Date: Monday, April 8, 2024
- Time: Eclipse begins at 12:10 p.m. CDT in Texas and ends at 4:40 p.m. EDT in Maine
Totality begins at 1:27 p.m. CDT in Texas (2:27 pm. EDT)
- Location: Across the U.S.
- Live coverage: A CBS News special, "Total Eclipse of the Heartland," airs from 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. EDT on CBS stations and streaming live on CBSNews.com, Paramount+, and the free CBS News app,
- On TV: CBS television stations (find your local station here)
- Online stream: Live on CBS News in the video player above and on your mobile or streaming device