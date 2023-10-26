This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 29)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: Edging into the spotlight - When playing in the background is fame enough

They play in the background, or are called up when the stars aren't available. But sidemen musicians, back-up baseball players and Broadway understudies have things in common: an understanding of the importance of their role and talent, and a humility that allows them to shine even when they're not number one. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with Billy Joel sideman Mark Rivera; catcher Erik Kratz, who spent 11 seasons with 14 different major league organizations; and Kayla Pecchioni, whose Broadway performances are often stepping into the shoes of the star.

ALMANAC: October 29

MIDEAST: The latest on Israel's war against Hamas

Bayard Rustin (right), organizer of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, stands behind Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 1963. Courtesy Bob Adelman Estate

MOVIES: Barack Obama on restoring the memory of American hero Bayard Rustin

It was strategist Bayard Rustin – a pacifist and gay Black man – who organized the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his "I have a dream" speech. But Rustin's role in transforming the civil rights movement has been largely forgotten. "Rustin," a new film directed by George C. Wolfe and produced by former President Barack Obama's production company, is an attempt to correct the historical record about a marginalized figure who helped change society. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Wolfe and Obama about Rustin's legacy, and what his story means for today's generation.

To watch a trailer for "Rustin" click on the video player below:

For more info:

A "bat-nado" of thousands of bats emerges from the Bracken Cave Preserve outside San Antonio. CBS News

NATURE: Going to bat for bats

Texas millionaire David Bamberger was so enamored with the bats he saw at the renowned Bracken Cave Preserve outside San Antonio, and was so concerned about threats to the flying mammals' natural habitat, that in the late 1990s he built the world's largest manmade bat cave on his sprawling ranch near Johnson City. For a long time, no bats showed up. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports on what happened once they did.

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam

HEALTH: Living an intersex life

According to statistics cited by the U.N., .05 to 1.7 percent of the world's population is intersex, defined as having external or internal sexual organs that are not clearly male or female. As a matter of course, doctors in the past performed surgery on babies, ostensibly so that they would live a "normal" life. Correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with Pidgeon Pagonis (who was born looking female on the outside but also with testes and XY chromosomes) about Pagonis' memoir, "Nobody Needs to Know"; with professor Elizabeth Reis, author of "Bodies in Doubt: An American History of Intersex"; and with urologist Dr. Ilene Wong, who believes the medical community has failed intersex patients.

READ AN EXCERPT: "Nobody Needs to Know" by Pidgeon Pagonis

For more info:



"SUNDAY MORNING" INDEX: Halloween



Singer-songwriter Barry Manilow. CBS News

ON BROADWAY: Barry Manilow on his new Broadway musical, "Harmony"

Over his long career Barry Manilow has earned fifty Top-40 hits, along with a Grammy, a Tony and two Emmys. Today, at 80, he is about to debut his Broadway musical, "Harmony," the true story of a pre-World War II singing group in Germany whose fame was obliterated by the Nazis. Correspondent David Pogue talks with Manilow about his pop career, and his long interest in musical theater.

To watch the cast of "Harmony" perform "Stars in the Night," click on the video player below:

For more info:



POSTCARD FROM MEXICO: Stories behind Day of the Dead

Every November 1st and 2nd, Mexico holds its largest public celebration: Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a fusion of Roman Catholic and Indigenous rituals that honor and remember deceased loved ones. Far from a mournful affair, the holiday is a time of celebration and warmth. Correspondent Enrique Acevedo talks with Mexico City's minister of culture Claudia Curiel De Icaza about the city's celebrations; with acclaimed chef Elena Reygadas about baking traditional pan de muerto; and with author Regina Marchi, who has documented the holiday's growing popularity on both sides of the border in her book, "Day of the Dead in the U.S.A."

For more info:



HEADLINES: Mass shooting in Maine

FROM THE EDITOR'S DESK: So long, Cat!

We're sad to announce that, after more than 40 years with "Sunday Morning," our editorial producer Cathy Lewis is retiring.



HARTMAN: Taking flight



A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

