10/29: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Jim Axelrod talks with a sideman musician, backup ballplayer and Broadway understudy about their roles performing just outside of stardom. Plus: Martha Teichner interviews former President Barack Obama about a new film that spotlights Bayard Rustin, a marginalized figure in the 1960s civil rights movement; David Pogue profiles singer-songwriter Barry Manilow, who has composed a Broadway musical, "Harmony"; Erin Moriarty talks with an intersex activist; Seth Doane meets volunteers supporting the families of those taken hostage by Hamas; Lee Cowan looks at how Americans are reacting to yet another mass shooting, this time in Lewiston, Maine; and Conor Knighton finds out how a Texas millionaire, concerned about threats to the natural habitat of bats, constructed a manmade bat cave on his ranch.
