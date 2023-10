Maine's mass shooting, and how Americans react In Lewiston, Maine, three people were murdered in all of 2022. But in one night this past week, a gunman gave the Lewiston area the sad distinction of being the site of the country's deadliest mass shooting so far this year: 18 murdered, with 13 more injured – husbands, wives, children. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks at how we are responding to the all-too-familiar cycle of gun violence in America.